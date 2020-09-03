September starts with large spike in COVID-19 cases, 33 reported on Wednesday

DAWSON COUNTY — Only two days into September and 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Buffalo County – 24
- Phelps County – 5
- Dawson County – 3
- Kearney County – 1
The spike in 33 cases is the highest since Aug. 14, when 34 cases were reported in one day. The majority of Wednesday’s cases were in Buffalo County, which has been a hotspot for cases since the increase began in late July.
In fact, outside of the large metropolitan areas, Buffalo County continues to have the fourth highest amount of cases reported in the past two weeks. The total for the county has now reach 713.
Dawson County continues to record cases nearly every day, but with fewer numbers. The total for the county is now at 1,012.
Nebraska is on the verge of having over 400 deaths due to COVID-19, as of Thursday morning the number of deaths in the state was 399. So far there have been 34,995 total cases and 26,466 recoveries.