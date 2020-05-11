LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on families and increased food security for many. In order to help alleviate this, there will be six dates when free hot meals will be provided to the community.
The Lexington Community Foundation, Orthman Manufacturing, St. Ann’s Parish, in partnership with Hot Meals USA, will provide free meals to Lexington residents in need.
Each day, 850 meals will be provided to community members on a first come-first served basis. Meals will be available for curbside pickup at St. Ann’s Parish center, or can be pre-ordered to have meals delivered.
The dates when the meals will be available are as follows,
- Thursday, May 14, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, May 15, 5-7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Thursday, May 21, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, May 22, 5-7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
To arrange free delivery to a home, call 308-324-4647.
Volunteers are needed, anyone wanting to help out can access this link to see the available times/duties: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4FA8A823AAF94-hotmeals
