These Dawson County 4-H’ers received the following ribbon placings at the Nebraska State Fair in the 4-H Contest, Fashion Show Contest, Culinary Challenge Contest, Horticulture Contest, Weed and Grass ID Contest, Tree ID Contest, Insect ID Contest, and Special Awards, according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator; Sarah Sivits, UNL Extension educator; and Mike Wolff, Extension assistant.

4-H FASHION SHOW

Dawson County 4-H’ers Karla Herrarte (Lexington), Sydni Ringenberg (Lexington), Melissa Montano (Kearney) and Aven Zimmerman (Overton) competed in the 4-H Fashion Show. Karla and Sydni received purple ribbons showcasing their constructed garments. Melissa and Aven received a purple ribbon showcasing their consumer skills with a purchased garment. Karla Herrarte received the 2023 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Fashion Show plaque given in memory of Alice Doane, past State Director of the Nebraska Make It With Wool for 28 years.

4-H DESIGN GALLERY EXHIBITS

Wesley Thompson (Lexington) STEAM Clothing 3 — A Stitch Further (navy blue wool military coat); and Karla Herrarte (Lexington) — STEAM Clothing 3 — A Stitch Further (crimson red wool coat and black/cream/ red plaid wool dress); were selected for exhibition in the 4-H Design Gallery.

4H CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION

Wesley Thompson (Lexington) received the 2023 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Construction Best of Show plaque for his Navy Blue Wool Military Coat. The award was in memory of Alice Doane, past State Director of the Nebraska Make It With Wool for 28 years.

4-H CULINARY CHALLENGE CONTEST

Mollie Spradlin (Cozad) and Paige Walahoski (Overton) received a purple ribbon and ranked 3rd in the 4-H Culinary Challenge Contest using the challenge ingredient sunflower in their “4-H Girls Party Picnic.”

4-H HORTICULTURE CONTEST

The following Dawson County 4-Her’s participated in the State 4-H Horticulture Identification Contest. Intermediate Division blue ribbon winners were Mollie Spradlin (Cozad), Cassidy Reiman (Cozad), and Brooklyn Reiman (Cozad). Brooklyn Reiman placed 5th and Cassidy Reiman placed 7th. The Intermediate team of Mollie Spradlin, Cassidy Reiman, and Brooklyn Reiman ranked 1st overall. In the Senior Division, Reiker Spradlin (Cozad) received a blue ribbon with Carson Reiman (Cozad) and Wesley Thompson (Lexington) receiving a red ribbon. Reiker Spradlin placed 9th.

4-H WEED AND GRASS IDENTIFICATION CONTEST

The following Dawson County 4-H’ers participated in the State 4-H Weeds & Grass Identification Contest. Intermediate Division blue ribbon winners were Cassidy Reiman (Cozad) and Brooklyn Reiman (Cozad). Mollie Spradlin (Cozad) and Wesley Thompson (Lexington) received red ribbons. Cassidy Reiman placed 7th and Brooklyn Reiman placed 8th. The intermediate Team of Mollie Spradlin, Cassidy Reiman, and Wesley Thompson ranked 3rd overall. In the Senior Division, blue ribbon winners were Reiker Spradlin (Cozad) and Carson Reiman (Cozad). Reiker Spradlin placed 9th and Carson Reiman placed 10th. The Senior Team of Reiker Spradlin, Carson Reiman, and Brooklyn Reiman ranked 1st Overall.

4-H TREE IDENTIFICATION CONTEST

The following Dawson County 4-H’ers participated in the State 4-H Tree Identification Contest. In the Intermediate Division, Brooklyn Reiman (Cozad) received a red ribbon and placed 3rd . Wesley Thompson (Lexington) received a red ribbon and placed 5th. Reiker Spradlin (Cozad) received a red ribbon and placed 8th in the Senior Division.

4-H INSECT IDENTIFICATION CONTEST

The following Dawson County 4-H’ers participated in the State 4-H Insect Identification Contest. Cassidy Reiman (Cozad) placed 4th in the Intermediate Division receiving a purple ribbon. Carson Reiman (Cozad) placed 8th in the Senior Division receiving a red ribbon.

4-H RAINBOW RIBBON RECOGNITION AWARDS

Every 4-H exhibit at the Nebraska State Fair is unique and special in its own way. However, some really stand out in a crowd! The following list recognizes individuals in the various 4-H Exhibit Hall departments that drew special attention.

Clothing Department

Wesley Thompson (Lexington) – Clothing 2 Exhibit- “Ham and Roll Sleeve Set — Nice Job on unique project”.

MaKennah Sauer (Lexington) — Clothing 2 Exhibit — “Wool Jumper- Nice Job Matching Side Seems”.

Benjamin Dones (Lexington) — Clothing 2 Exhibit — “Beautiful Tailored Jacket, Will Pressed”.

Melissa Montano (Kearney) — Clothing 2 Exhibit — “Wool Jumpsuit — Zipper Matching is Great!”

Jaden Hunke (Lexington) — Clothing 2 Exhibit — “Wool Dress — Beautiful Matching of Plaids!”

Wesley Thompson (Lexington) — Clothing 3 Exhibit “Military Coat — Buttons Sewn on Beautiful.”

Krystal Villezcas (Lexington) — Level 2 Crochet Exhibit — “Gray Cardigan — Well done in workmanship and appearance.”

Photography Department

Reid Wahlgren (Gothenburg) — Photography Portfolio — “The creativity and well thought out explanation of each photo.”

Emma Luther (Overton) — Photography Level 2 — “Excellent picture of a Strawberry.”

Science & Technology Department

Josiah Rhea (Lexington) – Unit 4 Woodworking Exhibit – “Cabinet- Excellent Finish”

Wesley Thompson (Lexington) – Rocket Exhibit – “Screaming Eagle Rocket- Unique design and details.”

Entomology Department

Seth Wahlgren (Gothenburg) – Macrophotography — “Hairy Milkweed Beetle Macrophotography”