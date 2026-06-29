Alert Top Story Spotlight This holiday weekend, enjoy free access at lexch.com Joan von Kampen Jun 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Independence Day weekend, visitors to lexch.com will have free access to our journalism. Joan von Kampen kAm(6 2C6 A=62D65 E@ @A6? @FC H@C< E@ 6G6CJ@?6 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ 5FC:?8 2 H66<6?5 E92E 3C:?8D A6@A=6 E@86E96C E@ 46=63C2E6[ C67=64E 2?5 4@??64E] (6 9@A6 J@FV== FD6 E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 C6A@CE:?8[ DE@CJE6==:?8 2?5 D6CG:46 ;@FC?2=:D> @FC ?6HDC@@> AC@5F46D 6G6CJ 52J]k^AmkAmp== 4@?E6?E @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=6I49]4@>Qm=6I49]4@>k^2m H:== 36 7C66 7C@> %9FCD52J[ yF=J a[ E9C@F89 $F?52J[ yF=J d]k^Am kAmpE :ED 36DE[ =@42= ;@FC?2=:D> 96=AD 2 4@>>F?:EJ F?56CDE2?5 :ED6=7] xE :?7@C>D C6D:56?ED 23@FE :>A@CE2?E 564:D:@?D 36:?8 >256 3J AF3=:4 @77:4:2=D] xE D9:?6D 2 =:89E @? 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G@? z2>A6? k^AmkAmt5:E@Ck^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Joan von Kampen Editor — Western Nebraska Author email Follow Joan von Kampen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held a brief meeting Monday, June 22, lasting about 15 minutes. 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