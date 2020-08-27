DAWSON COUNTY — A new spike in COVID-19 cases was discovered on Wednesday, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported there were 33 new cases in their seven county district.
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Buffalo County – 24
- Kearney County – 4
- Dawson County – 3
- Phelps County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
Wednesday represents another spike in cases, which has been occurring with some regularity since cases began increasing again in late July.
Other notable spikes were on July 29, when 30 cases were reported in a day, Aug. 10 with 28 cases, Aug. 14 was the highest spike since mid-May with 34 cases and now Aug. 26, with 33 new cases. The last time so many cases were reported in a day was May 13.
Total cases throughout the Two Rivers district break down like this,
- Dawson County – 986
- Buffalo County – 615
- Kearney County – 99
- Phelps County – 55
- Gosper County – 23
- Franklin County – 17
- Harlan County – 2
The Two Rivers district’s total cases stand at 1,797, with 1,251 no longer being symptomatic, there have been 14 deaths.
