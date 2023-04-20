WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lexi Johnson of Gothenburg, Dawson County 4-H’er; Sarah Treffer of Cozad, Dawson County 4-H’er; and Autumn Lindsley of Brainard, Butler County 4-H’er; were the three 4-H’ers who represented Nebraska at the 2023 National 4-H Conference.

Dawn Lindsley, Statewide Educator, served as the chaperone. The 90th National 4-H Conference was April 14-19 at the Hyatt Regency in the Washington, D.C. area. It is a super experience for 4-H’ers and is one of Nebraska 4-H’s highest honors, according to Andrea Nisley, University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Educator.

The National 4-H Conference is the premier civic engagement opportunity for 4-H members (15-19 years) who are actively engaged in 4-H programs across the United States and its territories.

The conference is administered by 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Held annually, the conference served to develop the next generation of leaders.

Delegates attended training workshops, participated in roundtable discussions, presented to federal partner agencies, and engaged with their U.S. Senators and Representatives. The Nebraska 4-H Foundation and the Dawson County 4-H Foundation are the sponsors of the 4-H’ers trip.

The conference provided an opportunity to engage in personal development experiences that increased their knowledge, resources, and skills while discussing topics affecting youth and 4-H programming nationwide.

Delegates not only learned at the conference: they are empowered to create positive social change in their communities and have the opportunity to practice and apply their skills in a real-world setting.

The National 4-H Conference is the pinnacle experience in 4-H Civic Engagement, providing the opportunity for young people to connect, learn, engage, lead, and impact their communities, nation and world.

Lexi, Sarah, and Autumn have a responsibility to return home energized and committed to implementing some of the ideas discussed at conference and to work with other youth, adults, and county Extension staff to develop a plan of action that works best for their communities.

Together, they can turn ideas into action that can turn into enthusiasm that can spread to other youth and adults in the community and the state, Nisley said.