LHS 2021-22 yearbook one of 44 national Pacemaker finalists

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School 2021-22 journalism class and sponsor Erica Brockmoller qualified as one of 44 national Pacemaker finalists through the National Scholastic Press Association for their yearbook, “Note to Self.”

National Scholastic Press Association, based and incorporated in Minnesota as a non-profit educational association, provides journalism education services to students, teachers, media advisers and others throughout the United States and in other countries.

LHS journalism teacher Erica Brockmoller said the 2021-22 yearbook received a number of allocates, including a Cornhusker award from the Nebraska High School Press Association.

The yearbook was also judged by the NSPA in the Pacemaker competition, which recognized 44 national finalists for excellence.

“The Pacemaker is the association’s preeminent award,” Executive Director Laura Widmer said. “NSPA is honored to recognize the best of the best.”

“The yearbooks selected as Pacemaker finalists represent strong visual and verbal storytelling. The judges were highly selective selecting approximately 20 percent of the entries,” associate director Gary Lundgren said.

Two teams of three judges devoted three days to the judging and studied every entry, discussing its strengths. The status of each entry was agreed upon by at least two of the three judges.

When the process was completed, 44 finalists were named representing the top 15 percent of all entries. In April, 19 yearbooks earn Pacemaker awards — representing the top six percent.

Of the 44 finalists, eight are from junior/high and middle schools with 36 from high schools.

Yearbooks from 15 states earned Pacemaker-finalist status. Texas set the pace with eight finalists, followed by Florida with six and Kansas with five. Lexington was the only school in the state of Nebraska to qualify.

Pacemaker finalists will be honored and will receive plaques during the opening ceremony of the JEA/NSPA Spring National High School Journalism Convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in San Francisco, Calif.

Brockmoller will attend the convention in the spring to learn who the final Pacemaker winners will be.

Brockmoller said, “I am really proud of the students and the work and creativity they put into authentically telling the stories of the students.” She also noted she is glad there were students willing to share their stories with the yearbook.

The Lexington administration has also been a supporter of the students because they practice sound journalism, Brockmoller said.

When asked about when she learned of the nomination, Brockmoller said a friend at another school reached out to her and said they were a finalist, adding, “With you!”

Brockmoller said to even be named a finalist is an honor as the yearbooks are considered the “elite.”

The staff for the 2021-22 yearbook included: Michelle Ruiz-Garcia, Estevan Quintero, Liah Haines, Vanessa Cardiel-Diaz, Alexsandra Guevara-Andrade, Daisy Gomez, Sarah Treffer, Yasmin Gallegos-Carranza, Ashley Chiguil, Barwoqo Moulid, Makayla Adams, Natalie Galvan, Brooklyn Lul, Miranda Gomez, Amira Mohamed, Daisy Lopez-Lopez, Selin Avalos-Rodriguez, Jayda Ehlers, Ashley Andrade, Kyleigh Southepmany, Tzintly Angulo, Clara Ramirez-Reyes, Rydni Ringenberg.