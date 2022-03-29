Lexington Vietnam Veterans Parade sees plenty of veteran, community turnout

LEXINGTON — In just its second running, the Lexington Vietnam Veterans Parade saw plenty of veteran and community turnout on Saturday, March 26. There was even a helicopter.

Dawson County Veterans Service Coordinator, Steve Zerr, one of the organizers of the parade said this was just the second year the event took place. The coordinators were happy with the turnout and couldn’t have asked for a better day to hold it.

Heads shot skyward to see a small helicopter buzzing the parade route as the event got started. Zerr said that addition was organized by Terry Lauby of the Heartland Military Museum. Lauby said the helicopter is owned by Todd Booth.

Zerr said the helicopter grabbed a lot of people’s attention, which is exactly what they are trying to do with the parade.

The parade included 11 Heartland Military Museum vehicles, some of which haven’t been on the road in a long time. Other participants included the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, the Lexington baseball team, the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and several classic cars.

Zerr said the military vehicles also had an escort from the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

While the parade is held in late March to tie itself to Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, Zerr said they invited all veterans to participate. “It was smiles all around,” Zerr said when the veterans loaded up for the parade.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

According to federal law, the United States' military involvement in the Vietnam War began in February 1961 and lasted until May 1975.

The conflict first emerged after a left-wing revolutionary movement, the Viet Minh, forced the French colonial government military to withdraw from Indochina in 1954.

The United States then assumed financial and military support for the South Vietnamese state. The Việt Cộng (VC), a South Vietnamese common front under the direction of North Vietnam, initiated a guerrilla war in the south.

U.S. involvement escalated under President John F. Kennedy through the MAAG program, from just under a thousand military advisors in 1959 to 23,000 in 1964.

After the 1964 Gulf of Tokin incident, President Lyndon B. Johnson increased U.S. military presence in Vietnam. U.S. and South Vietnam forces relied on air superiority and overwhelming firepower to conduct search and destroy operations, involving ground forces, artillery, and airstrikes.

The U.S. also conducted a large-scale strategic bombing campaign against North Vietnam.

Operation Rolling Thunder was launched early in the war, which was later judged as ineffective and the Operation Linebacker campaigns late in the war using B-52 bombers to bring the North Vietnamese to the negotiation table.

The communist Tet Offensive throughout 1968 caused U.S. domestic support for the war to fade, despite the outcome being a tactical victory for the United States.

The Tet Offensive created a crisis within the Johnson administration, which became increasingly unable to convince the American public that it had been a major defeat for the communists.

The optimistic assessments made prior to the offensive by the administration and the Pentagon came under heavy criticism and ridicule as the "credibility gap" that had opened in 1967 widened into a chasm.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon began a policy of “Vietnamization,” which transitioned fighting efforts to Vietnamese troops. U.S. forces had largely been withdrawn by early 1972. The Paris Peace Accords of January 1973 saw all U.S. forces withdrawn.

The Peace Accords were almost immediately broken and North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in 1975; North and South Vietnam were unified the following year.

Approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam. During the war, more than 58,000 servicemen and women lost their lives.