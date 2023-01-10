Lexington school board handles start of year business

LEXINGTON — With the start of the new year, the Lexington school board tackled a list of housekeeping items during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Carlos Saiz was elected as school board president, Travis Maloley was named vice-president, Larry Steinberger remained secretary and Drew Welch, the finance director was named treasurer.

Board Committees for 2023 included:

Buildings and Grounds: Roger Reutlinger, Travis Maloley, Larry Steinberger

Legislative and Finance: Travis Maloley, Roger Reutlinger, Larry Steinberger

American Civics and Curriculum: Garth Mins, Carlos Saiz, Travis Maloley

Policy and Transportation: Cindy Benjamin, Carlos Saiz, Roger Reutlinger

Activities: Carlos Saiz, Cindy Benjamin, Larry Steinberger

Calendar: Cindy Benjamin, Larry Steinberger

Superintendent John Hakonson was appointed as the official district representative for all local, state, and federal programs. This allows him to sign official documents and agreements on behalf of the board.

Maria Barajas, Jeremy Roberts and Steve Smith once again have agreed to serve as community representatives on the Lexington Public Schools Building Corporation. Hakonson said the district won’t likely have any LPSBC projects in 2023.

Roger Reutlinger, Larry Steinberger and Superintendent Hakonson were appointed to the Lexington Community Facilities Agency, they have served in the capacity for the last several years and no LCFA projects are anticipated for this year.

The Lexington Clipper-Herald was designated as the official district newspaper.

Later in the meeting the board approved a policy change including the method of providing notice of school board meetings. Hakonson said the Omaha World-Herald is an alternate place to publish the meeting notices; the Tri-City Tribune was removed as an alternate as it is no longer published.

Pinnacle Bank and Great Western Bank were designated as the depositories for district funds and Heldt, McKeone, & Copley Law and KSB School Law were named as legal counsel.

During the technology discussion, the board approved the purchase of two servers from Dell Technologies for $23,023.38. Hakonson said the servers in the technology department have reached the end of their life spans and need to be replaced. They received two estimates and Dell offered the best price.

The board took time to receive comment on the policy concerning reimbursement and miscellaneous expenditures as required by statue.

The board also reviewed the Plan for Safe Return, as required on a six month basis. Hakonson said masking remains optional and there have been no major recommendation changes from the Centers for Disease Control.

The board tabled a motion for the purchase for PreK-5 math materials so there could be more time for review.

During the report period, Lexington Middle School principal Scott West said the students had finished up with their MAP testing and are gearing up for the spring semester.

Pershing Elementary principal Kellie Cetak said she and her staff are already starting to think ahead into the next school year.

Hakonson offered his congratulations for the “once in a lifetime,” opportunity for the 2021 and sponsor Erica Brockmoller for qualifying as one of 44 national Pacemaker finalists by the National Scholastic Press Association for their yearbook.

LHS was the only school from Nebraska to qualify.

Newly elected District 7 Nebraska State Board of Education member Elizabeth Tegtmeier will be visiting the district on Jan. 13.