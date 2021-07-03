Lexington’s Clive Neher to take Part in Envision’s STEM Program in North Carolina

Clive, a rising 7th grader at LMS, was nominated to be a part of Envision’s leadership program by his 5th grade teacher, Karla Bacon. Because of the pandemic, he was unable to attend the program last summer and was able to defer his enrollment to this summer. Clive is an honor roll student and has been a part of the HAL (high ability learner) program since 4th grade. He is a member of the LMS quiz bowl team and plays the saxophone in the middle school band. He is involved in many community activities including soccer (Unifut), tennis and golf (City of Lexington), gymnastics (In Motion), and is starting his 6th year of piano lessons with Jeannie Homan. Clive is creative and innovative and loves math, science and art, with career aspirations in the fields of engineering and technology. Clive is excited to investigate these interests while attending the NYLF: Explore STEM program, where he will experience hands-on learning in civil engineering design, 3-D modeling, robotics programming and design, forensics science and medicine. Additionally, Clive will have the opportunity to listen to special speaker NASA astronaut Nicole Stott share about her space travel experiences. In addition to STEM skills, Clive will develop non-cognitive soft skills necessary for high-performance outcomes in life and career. These elements, such as interpersonal skills, flexibility, accountability, critical thinking, and adaptability, are predicative of leadership success.