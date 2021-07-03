Lexington’s Clive Neher to take Part in Envision’s STEM Program in North Carolina

LEXINGTON – This summer, Clive Neher from Lexington, will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Explore STEM in Greensboro, N.C.
NYLF: Explore STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Clive, a rising 7th grader at LMS, was nominated to be a part of Envision’s leadership program by his 5th grade teacher, Karla Bacon. Because of the pandemic, he was unable to attend the program last summer and was able to defer his enrollment to this summer. Clive is an honor roll student and has been a part of the HAL (high ability learner) program since 4th grade. He is a member of the LMS quiz bowl team and plays the saxophone in the middle school band. He is involved in many community activities including soccer (Unifut), tennis and golf (City of Lexington), gymnastics (In Motion), and is starting his 6th year of piano lessons with Jeannie Homan. Clive is creative and innovative and loves math, science and art, with career aspirations in the fields of engineering and technology. Clive is excited to investigate these interests while attending the NYLF: Explore STEM program, where he will experience hands-on learning in civil engineering design, 3-D modeling, robotics programming and design, forensics science and medicine. Additionally, Clive will have the opportunity to listen to special speaker NASA astronaut Nicole Stott share about her space travel experiences. In addition to STEM skills, Clive will develop non-cognitive soft skills necessary for high-performance outcomes in life and career. These elements, such as interpersonal skills, flexibility, accountability, critical thinking, and adaptability, are predicative of leadership success.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Clive to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At The Envision Experience, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.