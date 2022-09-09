Lexington residents raise questions about proposed homeless shelter, transitional assistance

LEXINGTON — Local residents raised several questions about a proposed homeless shelter and transitional assistance location in Lexington during the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Developmental Service Director Bill Brecks said the conditional use permit concerned the structure at 907 W. 8th St. The building used to be the former Love in Action site, and then was approved to be a child care center, but that plan never came to fruition.

The application was submitted by Crossroads Mission Avenue; Executive Director Daniel Buller was present and gave a brief rundown on their operations.

Crossroads Mission Avenue was started in 1983 to serve the hungry and those in need as they sought assistance. They started out as a soup kitchen, serving one meal per day but now has evolved over the years and now operate facilities in Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island.

In 2021, 947 individuals stayed at a Crossroads facility, 127,845 meals were served, there were an average number of 130 guests per day and 42,615 nights of stay were provided, per Crossroads website.

Buller said they offer a four phase program to those who stay with them to prepare and equip them after their time at Crossroads. The first phase is the “Personal Resilience Program,” which focuses on life skill classes, community service, attending counseling, if applicable and weekly evaluations with a case manager.

The second phase is the “Employment Phase,” which includes starting a job search, working with employment agencies to find work, stay with an employer for 30 days, start paying off debt and keep attending any needed counseling.

“Employment and Finance Program,” is the third phase that focuses on maintaining employment, continuing to pay off debt, begin a savings account and continuing with counseling.

The last phase is, “Leadership,” which includes continuing to save money, attending leadership skills classes, acquire a leadership duty at Crossroads and pass the phase four monthly evaluations.

Buller said Crossroads does not simply, “warehouse people,” by just offering a bed for the night, their program is designed to help individuals get their lives back on track.

Buller said their interest in opening a facility in Lexington started with Crossroads board president, Brian Levander, who recently just opened a Levander’s Body Shop in Lexington.

Levander noted that homelessness and food insecurity were issues in Lexington and Buller said they see a number of Dawson County residents stay at their Kearney facility. He also noted they are often overcapacity in their three current locations.

Buller said they have made a conditional offer at the property at 907 W. 8th, pending approval from the City of Lexington to move forward.

Their plan for the building is to include 11 efficiency apartments that would be open as a long-term living service for people who need the help. The facility would be open and staffed, 24 hours per day, every day of the year.

Buller said the homelessness issue has been growing and they have seen their average time of stay increase from 30 days in the past to 65-70 days in 2018. He noted there is no time limit on an individual’s stay time.

Crossroads funding comes from a number of sources, including capital campaigns, grants and a large donor base across Nebraska, Buller said they work with around a $2 million operating budget.

When asked by the Planning Commission if they transfer people, Buller said they do, and in fact, people from Lexington have been transferred to their Kearney facility in the past, one as recent as last week.

He said over the years they have been able to see where the needs are in surrounding counties. For instance when they opened in Hastings, they were seeing Hall County residents, when they opened in Grand Island, they aided Buffalo County residents and now their Kearney facility, opened in 2012, has been aiding Dawson County residents.

There were several Lexington residents who attended the meeting, many who raised questions about the homeless shelter plan and its location.

One of the questions asked of Buller was how many veterans they serve; he estimated out of 1,000 people, 60 to 70 might be veterans. He noted they do work with Veterans Affairs if the situation calls for it.

When asked what made their services special or different from other homeless shelters, Buller said churches, state agencies, county jails, nursing homes and police departments have all brought individuals to Crossroads in the past. He said he was not aware of another homeless shelter in the area that offered their type of services.

Buller was asked if they have violence issues with people who have stayed, he said that the people staying at their facilities will have their issues, but they have not had violence issues. Buller said they have a set of rules people must follow if they are to stay in their facilities.

Richard Woehrle, who owns the property at 920 W. 8th St., appeared and said his business is located near the proposed Crossroads site. Woehrle’s concern was “people out running the streets,” and asked who would be monitoring the people staying at the site,

Buller said the facility would be staffed continually and there are curfews in place. “Ninety nine percent of the people who stay with us don’t want to live in the cold, don’t want to live in the heat and so they will abide by rules, abide by structure. We do have rules in place, we have security in place.”

Next to speak was Joe Staroska, who owns Weathercraft Roofing at 906 w. 8th St., just across the street from the proposed Crossroads site.

Staroska noted for the record that they operate large vehicles out of the facility that start up early in the day, around 6:30 p.m. He was concerned about the lights and noise affecting the shelter and did not want to have to alter how he runs his business if Crossroads locates there.

“I admire what this project does and I understand the need,” Staroska said, “However, what we do is not going to change and I don’t know that will be a positive effect for folks living that close.”

Staroska concluded by asking if this was the best spot for Crossroads.

Jeff Walker appeared next, stating he owns the property at 912 W. 8th, just down the street from the site. He had concerns about the people who would be staying at Crossroads. “Homeless people are not known to be law-abiding people,” Walker said.

Walker said he was concerned about possible drug use and break-ins at his facility. “I’m more worried about my property than anything,” he concluded.

JoAnn Woehrle also spoke and asked if there would be an increased police presence in the area if the Crossroads facility is approved. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said there would not be any specialized patrols in the area.

“I am not against homeless people,” she said, “I just don’t think that is the place for them.”

Pam Trampe, BHA Real Estate realtor, spoke and she was working with Buller on acquiring the property. She said there is not a week that goes by at BHA that people call that have a desperate need for housing.

“Lexington has a huge homeless problem,” Trampe said, “I see the need, terrible.”

Buller addressed the concerns brought up and said the questions and concerns were not different from those brought up when they opened in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.

He said homeless shelters do not draw homeless people, the homelessness issue is already present in the communities. He said with the recent issues in the world, the issue is not getting smaller, it’s growing.

“People who are desperate are more dangerous than people who are provided for,” Buller said, “We are providing them a safe place to be, with structure.”

As for their choice of location, Buller said it has to be affordable for Crossroads as well.

Buller concluded by saying they stand by their track record, saying they have experts in homelessness and homeless restoration. “That is what I have to stand on.”

The decision then went to the Planning Commission, City Attorney Brian Copley said their three options in this case were that they could approve the measure, deny it, or send it to the City Council with no recommendation.

The Planning Commission voted to approve the measure, the city council will have final decision on the permit at a future meeting. Planning Commission member Cameron Smith abstained during the vote, citing that H.O. Smith will receive the title work and wanted to avoid a conflict of interest.

The next item on the agenda also concerned the proposed Crossroads application. Brecks said the property would need to be rezoned from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 High Density Residential to accommodate a shelter.

When asked by the Clipper-Herald, Brecks said the site did not need to be rezoned in 2019 to accommodate the child care facility plan.

The Planning Commission also voted to approve the rezone application, Smith abstained during this vote also, citing the same concerns.

The commission tabled a subdivision application by Stewart Properties, LLC , a rezone application for the proposed W.A.S. Second Subdivision and a subdivision application from the Community Development Agency, as not all required paperwork had been finished in time.