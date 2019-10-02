Lexington Regional Health Center joins Cerner CommunityWorks Family

Lexington - Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC), has teamed up with Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, to transform its Electronic Health Record (EHR). The hospital recently invested in the Cerner Millennium® solutions-based EHR platform. LRHC will move to an updated, electronic system that supports physicians, nurses and clinicians to share data across the entire organization.
“Our mission at Lexington Regional Health Center is to optimize the health of our patients and community through innovation and excellence in care,” said Leslie Marsh, CEO, LRHC. “This investment in our hospital’s EHR will standardize documentation across all platforms at LRHC, and further exemplifies the commitment we have to our patients and our community.”
The Cerner Millennium platform will be deployed through Cerner CommunityWorksSM, a cloud-based model that is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals. Through CommunityWorks, LRHC will have an integrated digital record of a patient’s health history that includes clinical and financial data across the continuum of care.
“I am very excited to be transitioning to Cerner, it will be so nice for our patients and employees to now have one medical record. It will help to improve the communication between all areas of Lexington Regional Health Center,” said Nicole Thorell, Chief Nursing Officer, LRHC.
“LRHC is a progressive organization with a clear vision for health care in their community,” said Mitchell Clark, president CommunityWorks, Cerner. “We look forward to helping this organization achieve continued success through the implementation of Cerner solutions to improve patient care.”
Thanks to strong executive relationships and a clear understanding of LRHC’s future goals, the hospital system signed a 10-year agreement with Cerner. Cerner will provide support to help LRHC providers, nurses, clinicians and staff optimize care through the Cerner EHR and solutions. “It has been great to see everyone come together on this project. It really shows the teamwork that LRHC has, we are very excited to go live!” said Robb Hanna, Chief Information Officer, LRHC.
About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people.
