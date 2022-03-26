Lexington Public School 2020-2021 district report card highlights

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public School district report card was presented at the Monday, March 21 school board meeting. Here are some of the highlights from the report.

Lexington continues to grow more diverse, as 74.7 percent of the students identify as Hispanic, 13.7 percent are white and 9.6 percent are Black. The state’s percentage in these categories is 19.9 percent, 64.9 and 6.7 percent respectively.

As for student demographics, 72 percent are eligible for free and reduced meal prices, compared to the state average of 46 percent, 36 percent are learning the English language; in stark contrast to the state’s seven percent and 71 percent self-report their home language is not English.

The Lexington district saw a slight drop in enrollment during the 2020-2021 school year, down to 3,104 from 3,169 the past year, but slight dips have been noted two other times in the past six years.

The average K-5 class size is 19.1; 6-8 average class size, 17.4 and 9-12 class size, 18.7. It was noted the district tries to keep the number of students in one class room below 20.

As for daily average attendance, Lexington’s percentage is 96 percent, compared to the state average of 93 percent. Lexington’s graduation rate is 96 percent, compared to the state’s 88 percent; the college going rate for Lexington is 74 percent, one percent under the state average.

Student test scores across the district, indeed around the state and nation, took a hit due to the 45 days lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown during the latter part of the 2019-2020 school year.

For instance, junior class ACT percent meeting expectations lagged behind the state average. In math, Lexington recorded 28 percent to the state average of 44 percent, in science, 37 percent compared to 50 percent.

However, students are showing improvement as in-person class time continues. For instance, in the Acadience reading scores, kindergarteners in the winter of 2021 were at 67 percent at or above benchmark, while in the winter of 2022 they improved to 78 percent.

In fact, first, second, third, fourth and fifth grades saw some improvement over the same period.

It was noted, while many schools in Nebraska rely on their local property taxes, 56.1 percent is the state average; Lexington receives around 60 percent of their general fund from state funds.

As for facilities, the Early Learning Academy enrolled 242 students last school year and additions were last made in 2009 when it opened.

Morton Elementary enrolled 299 and additions were last made in 2006 and are next up on the list for improvements; Sandoz Elementary enrolled 292 and additions were last made in 2019; Pershing Elementary enrolled 361 students and additions were last made in 2009; Bryan Elementary enrolled 374 students and additions were last made in 2012.

The Lexington Middle School enrolled 582 students and additions were last made in 2013 and Lexington High School enrolled 954 students and additions were last made in 2015.

