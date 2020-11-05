Lexington Ministerial Association cancels Clerical Cookoff and Mooberry Thanksgiving Dinner due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Lexington Ministerial Association has chosen to cancel two events which are normally held in November.

The Lexington Ministerial Association announced on Thursday that they would be canceling the Give Big Clerical Cookoff and the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Thanksgiving Dinner due to the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The Ministerial Association asks residents to consider supporting them during Give BIG Lexington on Nov. 12, as they are one of the 85 causes which can be donated toward.

“As we can help out through our churches in cooperation with other community organizations, we will continue to serve the Lexington community with the love of Christ embodied in our members and congregations,” the Ministerial Association stated.