Lexington High School Class of 2011

It’s hard to believe the Class of 2011 graduated high school 10 years ago. For most of the Class of 2011, the advent of wide-spread social media use began to mark our lives in late middle school, with MySpace or Bebo, to us all getting on Facebook around our Freshman year. Because we were already connected during high school, our class is fortunate in that we were able to stay touch with classmates as little or as much as we wanted with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok through today. Technology is so integrated into our lives now, but it was also an integral part of our day-to-day life senior year too.
The Class of 2011 was one of the first classes in Lexington to receive laptop computers through the 1-to-1 laptop program. Not only in the school district, but in the state of Nebraska as well. We were the start of the Information Age - if you will. Long gone were the days of writing out papers and assignments by hand, taking notes in a notebook, or turning in homework in a tray on the teacher’s desk. Instead, we communicated with classmates and teachers via email, and utilized PowerPoint, iMovie, and Google Docs for assignments. We browsed the internet for sources for our research papers instead of the card catalog. It was a different classroom culture when teachers had to monitor our screens to make sure we weren’t shopping for prom dresses, checking Facebook, or playing Bubbleshooter instead of paying attention in class. One favorite pastime was taking selfies with friends using the filters on PhotoBooth.
The Class of 2011 was a talented group of students. During our senior year from 2010-2011, Matt Van Pelt and Reece Ureste qualified for state cross country, Aaron Luther, Joel Monter, and Henry Bran all competed in boys state tennis, Abrea Hernandez qualified for girls state golf, the girls basketball team and boys soccer teams were District Champions and competed in the state tournaments, and Tyler McKeone and Henry Bran were state qualifiers for track. Wilfredo Lopez was the District Champion for his speech on soft drinks, Abby Booth, Ashley Trampe, and Sarah Berke danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, and the Lexington High School Marching Band received a Superior rating at the State Marching Band competition.
Our class was led by Class President, Andy Becerra. Homecoming Royalty was Elsa Menjivar and Andy Becerra. Our prom theme was ‘What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas.’ The band’s marching show was dragon themed. And 20 students made the 27-hour bus ride to Washington DC for the annual senior trip. We were an extremely diverse group of students, but we had many outgoing personalities which seemed provide the curiosity necessary to bridge the diversity and create a sense of belonging. It’s our hope that we can continue to be a support to one another in the years ahead and the accomplishments yet to be realized.
