Lexington Clipper-Herald earns seven awards in NPA 2022 Better Newspaper Contest

KEARNEY — The Lexington Clipper-Herald was among the many newspapers across the state to win awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

Reporter Brian Neben earned first place in Class B Sports Action Photography, first place and second place in Single Feature Story, second place in In-Depth Writing, second place in Breaking News Photography, second place in Feature Series and third place in Feature Photography.

The contest divides weekly newspapers into four circulation categories, with Class A being the smallest and Class D the largest. As a bi-weekly newspaper, the Lexington Clipper-Herald is judged in Class B.

Sweepstakes winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest are the weekly Orchard Antelope County News and the daily Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Orchard Antelope County News will display the Loral Johnson Community Weekly Sweepstakes Award for one year. This year marks the 19th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm.

The Orchard Antelope County News finished with 23 first-place awards, 22 judged second best awards and 20 judged third best awards for a point total of 542. This is their fifth year to win this award.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with seven first-place awards, 12 for second and eight for third for a point total of 298. This is the sixth time the Scottsbluff Star-Herald has won the daily sweepstakes. Categories for both weeklies and dailies are focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.

Other weeklies in the top three were, second, Stanton Register, and Aurora News-Register, third. Finishing second in the daily category was the North Platte Telegraph with the Norfolk Daily News, third.

More than 2,400 separate entries were judged by members of the New York Press Association. The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given at the 2022 convention.

The weekly newspaper to win this award is the Orchard Antelope County News. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is the daily newspaper to win the Digital Sweepstakes Award.

Other weeklies in the top three were tied for second, Hartington Cedar County News and Stanton Register.

Finishing second in the daily category was the Kearney Hub with the North Platte Telegraph, third.

First, second and third place winners were announced Saturday night at an Awards Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Kearney.