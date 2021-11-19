Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor student success during the fall semester

McKeone noted girls wrestling was a sport just recently approved by the NSAA, Melendez-Ramirez said there are around 20 girls who are a part of the team.

When asked about what she likes about high school, Melendez-Ramirez said she really enjoys the teachers and the environment. She has had fun getting to know more people.

This wasn’t Cooper Shotkoski’s first time being honored by the Chamber and Rotary Club, she had also earned an award as a sixth grader in 2018.

Now as a sophomore at the high school, she said she was involved in marching band, where she played the flute, Circle of Friends and Powerlifting. When asked of any plans she has after high school, Shotkoski said she would like to go to pastry arts school.

Junior Daniela Solis told McKeone she was involved in marching band, softball and dance. She said her favorite subject is history and is still deciding on what she wants to do after high school.

Senior Brianna Zarate said she is involved in a number of high school activities, including band, speech, golf, National Honor Society, One Act and mock trial. She said she plays a witness in mock trial and their case revolves around manslaughter.