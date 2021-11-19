Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor student success during the fall semester

LEXINGTON — Seven students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2021 fall semester by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club.
The students recognized included: 6th grade: Beatriz Montiel; 7th grade: Sukaina Ahmed; 8th grade: Maylin Novoa; 9th grade: Andrea Melendez-Ramirez; 10th grade; Cooper Shotkoski; 11th grade: Daniela Solis and 12th grade: Brianna Zarate.
Lexington High School counselor Michelle McKeone presented the awards to each student individually.
Sixth grader Beatriz Montiel said she was a member of the Math Counts and Lexington Roots Club. She said Lexington Roots helps students who have a hard time making friends or those who are a part of the LBGTQIA community.
Seventh grader Sukaina Ahmed said she plays basketball and is a member of student council. She said one of her slogans was “Throw Your Vote to Sukaina.” She added her favorite subject was math.
Eighth grader Maylin Novoa said she is involved in basketball, soccer, cross country and band. She also said math was her favorite subject. When asked by McKeone about any advice for students in grades below her, she said don’t be scared to get into the eighth grade, the homework isn’t that bad.
Moving to the Lexington High School students, freshman Andrea Melendez-Ramirez said she is involved in marching band, speech, girls powerlifting and girls wrestling.
McKeone noted girls wrestling was a sport just recently approved by the NSAA, Melendez-Ramirez said there are around 20 girls who are a part of the team.
When asked about what she likes about high school, Melendez-Ramirez said she really enjoys the teachers and the environment. She has had fun getting to know more people.
This wasn’t Cooper Shotkoski’s first time being honored by the Chamber and Rotary Club, she had also earned an award as a sixth grader in 2018.
Now as a sophomore at the high school, she said she was involved in marching band, where she played the flute, Circle of Friends and Powerlifting. When asked of any plans she has after high school, Shotkoski said she would like to go to pastry arts school.
Junior Daniela Solis told McKeone she was involved in marching band, softball and dance. She said her favorite subject is history and is still deciding on what she wants to do after high school.
Senior Brianna Zarate said she is involved in a number of high school activities, including band, speech, golf, National Honor Society, One Act and mock trial. She said she plays a witness in mock trial and their case revolves around manslaughter.
Zarate said she plans to attend the University of Nebraska – Kearney for a degree in art education. McKeone said they always need more teachers.
After the awards were presented the members of the Chamber’s Business Education Committee, who help select the award winners, introduced themselves to the students.
Rotary President Scott McKelevy spoke to the group about how the group helps positively impact students, including distributing dictionaries to the third grade students every year, as well as holding their “Four-Way Test” essay contest for the fifth graders.
At the high school level, the Rotary Club has an Interact Club that students can join. They also support a scholarship for students.