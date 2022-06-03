Lexington Baseball falls to Gothenburg, defeats Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW — After losing a close 6-5 game against Gothenburg, Lexington (5-4) defeated Broken Bow 3-2. The win avenges the season opening loss Lexington suffered at the hands of the Indians.

“I didn’t want to face these guys after losing back-to-back one run games. We needed a little momentum to get things turned around and we played a lot cleaner baseball,” said Lexington head coach Vince Leibert.

Lexington scored two runs in the top of the sixth to give Pinnacle Bank a 3-1 lead. Mitch McFadden hit an RBI single to take the lead. The following at-bat Daylen Naylor gets the insurance run on a sac-fly, securing a two-run lead going into the final frame.

“As coaches we’re starting to put them in positions that they have to be more aggressive at the plate and it’s paying off,” said Leibert.

Broken Bow started the inning with a leadoff walk from Eli Coble, who also stole second and third base. After a pair of strikeouts, Sawyer Bumgardner put some pressure on Lexington with a RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.

A few batters later, the two-out rally would end with Daven Naylor striking out Hagan Campbell to secure the victory.

Lexington’s starter Greysen Strauss pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, an earned run, and 11 strikeouts.

“I couldn’t ask for better pitching today. He’s a guy that can throw 90-100 pitches a night.”

The game started as a defensive slugfest with the game’s first run being scored in the top of the fifth inning. Ubaldo Anaya’s RBI single woke the bats up on both sides. Broken Bow responded with RBI from Bumgardner tying the game at 1.

Vs. Gothenburg

Wednesday’s win was a great bounce back after gaining momentum late in the game against Gothenburg but coming up short.

Lexington was down 6-2 going into the sixth inning and came roaring back. They started the inning with three straight hits, including a two-run double from Jacksen Konrad cutting the lead in half. Greg Treffer’s RBI groundout accounted for the final score of 6-5.

Gothenburg’s offense ignited early, taking a two-run lead early in the game off a sacrifice bunt and a Lexington error.

Lexington responded in the top of the fourth when Ubaldo Anaya took a pitch deep to left field making the score 2-1. Gothenburg immediately answered with a RBI double in the bottom half.

The back-and-forth banter continues when Lexington scores a run on an RBI walk from Daylen Naylor.

A barrage of offense from Gothenburg led to them ballooning their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Four of the first five batters found a way on base, including a two-RBI single that pushed the lead to 6-2.