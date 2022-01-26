Law enforcement partnership in Nebraska takes stance against methamphetamine

“While fentanyl and opioids dominate the headlines, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the threat of methamphetamine,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “This highly addictive substance is destroying families in Nebraska and crossing our state borders in alarming amounts. We want people to be aware that methamphetamine is a dangerous drug with life-altering consequences.”

The synthetic substance primarily produced by transnational criminal organizations in Mexican mega-labs is hitting the streets of Nebraska at a purity and potency in the upper 90 th percentile. Today’s Mexican methamphetamine is deadlier, easier to access and roughly 69 percent cheaper than it was in 2005, leading to tragic impacts for Nebraska families and communities.

“The trafficking of methamphetamine is not a victimless crime. Meth is exceptionally destructive, it wreaks havoc in our communities, and the people selling and trafficking it should see this initiative as a warning,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said. “We will not stand idly by and watch our neighborhoods degrade due to the influx of drugs like meth and the corresponding violence. We are committed to working together with our local, state, tribal, and federal partners to investigate and hold accountable the people and networks responsible for bringing meth into our Nebraska communities.”