LEXINGTON — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Such reads the beginning to the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. The local area was able to take time to celebrate their 2023 Independence Day on Tuesday this week.

One of the public events was the Light Up the Lake fireworks show at Johnson Lake during the evening of Monday, July 3.

The show was able to be held this year, after being postponed and then cancelled due to the severe drought conditions that gripped the area in 2022.

Over a thousand people flocked to the lake to watch as the lights glittered and the reports boomed across the water.

The Johnson Lake Fireworks Committee thanked all the agencies who assisted the show, including Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office and the Elwood Fire Department.

The morning of July 4 also saw another annual event take place, the Johnson Lake Boat Parade.

This year there were three lead boats with area veterans on board followed by the 33 other entries.

“Lana Greene from KRVN was gracious enough to start us off with singing the National Anthem,” the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce said.

The boats were judged for the creativity with the order as follows:

1st Place USS Lexington

2nd Place Barn in the USA

3rd Place Moana

4th Place Life is a Cooler

5th Place Animal House

6th Place Poppa’s Ice Cream

The USS Lexington and another entry both took inspiration from release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” last year and decorated their boats to invoke a U.S. aircraft carrier, both having the card board cutout of a fighter jet.

At the end of the event, there was an impromptu fly over of the lake by three aircraft.

“We were very fortunate to have so many volunteers and supporters again this year,” the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce stated.

During the afternoon in Lexington, the El Camino group, a Latino leadership group which seeks to help develop local leaders, held a “Lexington Independence Celebration,” at Kirkptatrick Memorial Park.

The first event was a parade down Taft St., which included the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, local law enforcement, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Marines, Lex MX, Plum Creek Market Place, Lexington Regional Health Center, area churches and a host of patriotically decorated vehicles.

The national anthem was sung by Carlos Perez and Rachael Kearney and Dawson Area Development Assistant Director Scott Foster gave a historically based speech called, “The Break Up.”

Afterward, visitors could tour the park as there were 35 vendors around the circle drive, along with family activities and a car show.

Events were held across the county, including Sumner’s July 4 Celebration.

The first event of the day was the parade which was themed, “Living My Best Life.”

The grand marshal for the parade was Kenneth and Sandra Burr, the youngest citizen was David Castaneda, Son of Hailey Beer and Brandon Castanea

Participants included: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School cheerleaders and band, the Tri-County, Shriners, Dittmar Fencing, Grace Lutheran Church, NEST Real Estate, the S-E-M Class of 1973, Dawson Public Power District, Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery, Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, Lovitt Repair, Sumner Saddle Club, the Pickering family, Orthman Community YMCA, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Dawson County Fair, LRHC, Anthony Farms, as well as a number of classic cars and antique farm equipment.

There were a number of awards presented including:

Business

1st The Mane Place & Cuts on the Creek

2nd Johnson's Lake Flying Service - Lance Werth

Antique Auto

1st 1956 Nomade Bel-Air Tom & Regina McCann

2nd 1955 Chevy Pickup driven Ginny Klingelhoffer

Classic Auto

1st 1983 Chevy Stepside pickup driven by Tyce Thayer Meier

2nd 2023 Ford Tremor Anderson Ford Grand Island

Horse and Rider - Team and Wagon

1st Gordon and Kaitelyn Gulbrandson - Horse & Yoder-Miller Covered Wagon

2nd Micky the Dancing Horse ridden by LaFona Wempen

Youth

1st Thumbs Up 4H -Living My best life by making the best better!

2nd Sumner Pigtail softball team - Twin Valley League Champions

Club

1st Sumner Saddle Club - Living Our Best Life at the Chicken Ranch

2nd Sumner Eddyville Miller Marching Band & Cheerleaders

Antique Tractor

1st 1970 Minneapolis Moline Jet Star 3 Super driven by Lowell Eloe

2nd 1942 International Farmall Model H & 1961 International Model 460 owned by Lonny & Charlotte Schnacker

Special

1st Thelma and Louise - Living Their Best Lives! Patsy Rader and Barb Hemenway

2nd John and Charles Martin from Pleasanton riding High Wheel bicycles

Amid all of the celebrations, the reason why are there for everyone to note: “For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”