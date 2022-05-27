In 1967, three Dawson County servicemen were killed in three months during the Vietnam War

Editor’s Note: This the first of a three part series about the three Dawson County servicemen who were killed in Vietnam in 1967.

LEXINGTON — In the span of three months, three servicemen from Dawson County were killed in the Vietnam War, bringing the full impact of the conflict home. Each man killed was 19 or 20 years old.

The United States involvement in Vietnam began in earnest after the Gulf of Tonkin incident in August 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson was given authority to increase the U.S. military presence in Vietnam, without a formal declaration of war.

On the ground, seeking to unite all of Vietnam under the North’s communist banner, the North Vietnamese Army (NVA) engaged in a more conventional war with U.S. and South Vietnamese forces, while the Viet Cong (VC) a South Vietnamese common front under the direction of the north, initiated a guerrilla war in the south.

The war, in large part, was characterized by the guerilla fighting across the south, with U.S. forces not being able to tell friend from foe at times. Ambush, hit and run attacks and disappearing into the jungle were the tactics of VC forces.

According to the CIA at the time, “the Viet Cong by and large retain de facto control of much of the countryside and have steadily increased the overall intensity of the effort".

On March 8, 1965, 3,500 U.S. Marines landed near Da Nang, South Vietnam, this marked the beginning of the American ground war. Soon, American servicemen would be arriving in the country in the thousands.

Hatfield

Gary Clark Hatfield was born on March 11, 1947 in Red Oak Iowa to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Hatfield. The family later moved to Nebraska and Hatfield attended Pershing Elementary and Lexington High School. He would receive an army high school diploma.

He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 76 in Lexington and earned the rank of Life Scout.

Hatfield’s father was a major in the National Guard and was the executive officer of the 128th Engineers Battalion at Kearney and his mother was a school teacher at District 22, northwest of Lexington.

In November 1964, he enlisted in the United States Army and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and was first assigned to active duty in France. He was assigned to the 12th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Airmobile.

If there is one image associated with the Vietnam War, it is of Huey helicopters dropping soldiers off in the middle of a jungle clearing to go hunting for the enemy.

Helicopters were used in Vietnam for reconnaissance, command and control, troop transport, attack gunships, aerial rocket artillery, medical evacuation, and supply.

It was a revolution in maneuver doctrine that freed the infantry from the limitations of terrain to attack the enemy at the time and place of its choosing.

The last time the Hatfield family saw their son was in the fall of 1966, he was en-route from a nine month tour of duty in France to Vietnam. He spent a Sunday with them on his way to California, according to a March 23, 1967 edition of the Dawson County Herald.

He arrived in Vietnam in October 1966, by this time he was assigned to A Company, First Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Calvary Division.

Just one month into being in-country, Hatfield would get to see the true face of war.

On November 17, 1966, A, B and C companies were deployed near the Cambodian border near a long used NVA infiltration route.

After contact with an NVA patrol, the second platoon of C Company moved into position and fired on the enemy. At the same time, the third platoon moved forward to block any movement of the enemy toward the second platoon, but as soon as they were in position they were ambushed and fired upon from three sides.

Artillery fire was delayed to cover the third platoon, but once it started, they requested that the batteries keep up the fire.

It was their last communication.

After artillery and air strikes throughout the morning and early afternoon, the NVA began to withdraw back into Cambodia. Hatfield’s A Company found the ambush site of the third platoon, they had suffered 19 killed and three wounded. One later died of his injuries, leaving only two survivors of the entire platoon.

In February 1967, the First Calvary Division moved to Landing Zone (LZ) Two Bits for Operation Pershing, the fourth phase of the Binh Dinh pacification campaign. South Vietnamese forces familiar with VC tactics helped the First Calvary locate and eliminate numerous caves and tunnels infiltrated by the enemy.

In a letter home to his parents, Hatfield said he had worked for a time as a “tunnel rat,” according to the 1967 Dawson County Herald article.

Tunnel rats became an unofficial specialty for volunteer combat engineers who cleared out enemy tunnel complexes.

VC forces would build large tunnel complexes including hospitals, training areas, storage facilities, headquarters, and barracks. These diverse facilities, coupled with sophisticated ventilation systems, allowed VC guerrillas to remain hidden underground for months at a time.

Tunnel rats were given the task of destroying the tunnels, gathering intelligence within them, and killing or capturing their occupants—often in conditions of close combat.

Hatfield, like many other tunnel rats, would descend into the dark, cramped labyrinths often shirtless and only armed with a flashlight and a pistol. Besides the obvious danger of enemy combatants, the tunnel rats had to deal with booby trapped tunnels and a variety of animals, including venomous snakes.

After his time in the tunnels, Hatfield was assigned to guard duty along National Route 19 between Ah Khe and Pleiku, near the Cambodian border. He was also a part of demolition work before March 1967.

Hatfield was hospitalized for five weeks in early 1967 due to combat injuries he received while on a patrol.

By late March, the 1st Calvary Division and other units were still participating in Operation Pershing and were hunting the NVA’s 22nd Regiment, but they proved elusive.

On March 19, a First Calvary rifle company stumbled upon a NVA unit in the Trường Sơn hamlet. Forming a perimeter, a firefight erupted and it was clear the company had stumbled upon a major NVA unit.

Four more companies were deployed overland in the dark to seal the NVA within the hamlet and destroy them. Prisoners captured from the 22nd Regiment revealed the size of the force and their attempts to find an escape route.

On the morning of March 20, Hatfield’s unit, A Company, was deployed along with other units to completely seal off the area. In all, the 1st Calvary Division had committed 13 rifle companies from five different battalions.

While on combat patrol, Hatfield and A Company came under sudden heavy attack from three sides, the NVA’s 22nd Regiment was occupying well concealed and fortified positions, supported by machine guns and mortars.

Several men where seriously wounded in the initial action, the subsequent fighting also wounded the platoon leader. Sniper and machine gun fire began to rack the area.

One of Hatfield’s A Company comrades, a Lincoln native, Specialist Four Class Charles C. Hagemeister, was awarded the Medal of Honor for helping to evacuate critically wounded soldiers, personally killing enemy troops attempting to surrounding their position and dashing through enemy fire to secure help from a nearby platoon.

At 2 p.m., Hatfield was killed amid the desperate firefight.

By nightfall, the 22nd Regiment managed to break off the engagement and escaped once more. The three day struggle had killed 34 Americans and around 120 NVA troops.

Hatfield was the first serviceman from Dawson County and Lexington to be killed in Vietnam. His parents were informed of his death on Friday, March 24 by two sergeants from North Platte. An escort from the 1st Calvary departed for San Francisco to accompany Hatfield’s body back to Lexington.

Hatfield was laid to rest on Friday, March 31 in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. The 21 gun salute was conducted by the National Guard’s 128th Engineer Battalion, Hatfield’s father’s unit.

His name is listed on Panel 16E, Line 122 of the Vietnams Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The next young man killed would be from Cozad.