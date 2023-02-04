COZAD — It was an exciting day on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as Cozad Haymaker senior Eli Boryca sat down to sign his letter of intent to Midland University in Fremont to play Football.

As a Haymaker, Boryca was a linebacker and he is planning to play middle linebacker at Midland University.

At Cozad, Boryca started as a linebacker his freshman year. “I was put there to fill in as a freshman and the role just fit for me. I like to hit people and that’s what middle linebackers are for,” said Boryca.

Boryca was also a part of the Haymaker Wrestling team and Track and Field. In Track, Boryca ran the 200 meter, 400 meter, 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, 100 meter relay, 400 meter relay and discus.

During his high school career, Boryca was a four year member of the Cozad FFA chapter, a three year member of National Honor Society, a four year member of the C Club and a four year letter winner in Football, Wrestling and Track.

When making his decision to choose a college, Boryca stated, “I really liked the coaches there, they treated me well and the facility was nice. Fremont is a great town to be in and Midland is just a football town.”

Good luck in your future as a Midland University Warrior, Eli!