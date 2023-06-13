GOTHENBURG — It was a long but beautiful night for baseball as the Gothenburg Senior Melons battled against the Holdrege Farm Bureau Seniors in Gothenburg on Thursday, June 8.

The Melons were the first to score in the bottom of the first inning.

Holdrege didn’t see home plate until the top of the fourth inning as they scored one run to tie the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, Holdrege scored a single run to take the lead which didn’t last long as the Melons scored one run to tie the game back up at two.

For the next three innings, neither team was able to get a run over home plate.

Holdrege scored with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to take a three to two lead.

Gothenburg lost the battle in the bottom of the 10th inning as they couldn’t score.

The Melons lost two to three.

At bat for the Melons was Tra Rossell with five at bats, three hits and one run scored. Jackson Schwanz had four at bats and one hit. Trey Stevens had five at bats, one hit and one RBI. Noah Shoemaker had five at bats and two hits. Aiden McKenna had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Evan Johnson had four at bats, one hit and one RBI.

On the mound for Gothenburg was Shoemaker with 14 strikeouts, two runs allowed and four hits allowed. C McCoy had one strikeout, two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Gothenburg lost one to three at Ogallala on Sunday, June 11.

The Melons host the Alma Senior Mudcats on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.