Gothenburg Health welcome new Nurse Practioner, Amanda Standage

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Health is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Standage, APRN, FNP-C, to our team of hometown providers. Standage began her practice in Gothenburg on November 28, 2022.

Cassie Hilbers, Chief Nursing Officer at Gothenburg Health, said “Amada will be an excellent addition to our team of Family Practice providers. We are excited to be expanding our team and providing quality care to Gothenburg and surrounding communities. Amanda’s existing patients will now have the convenience of seeing her close to home.”

Standage has spent her career working as a floor, clinic, emergency and wound nurse. Most recently, Standage practiced in North Platte at Midlands Family Medicine. Prior to that, she served the Cozad Community Hospital and clinics as a nurse. “I strive to make everyone’s healthcare experience a positive one and achieve patient-centered goals while maintaining the integrity of the health care system,” she said.

Receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, Standage went on to the Clarkson College in Omaha to receive her Master of Science in Nursing degree. She is certified in wound care, trauma nursing, pediatric advanced life support and advanced life support.

New and current patients interested in booking an appointment with Standage can contact Gothenburg Health at 308-537-3661.

Personal

Standage lives in Cozad with her husband, Justin, and two boys, Knox and Grant. She grew up as a member of 4H and the American Angus Association. She also played volleyball at Fort Hays State University. In her free time, she enjoys watching Yellowstone with her husband.

About

Gothenburg Health

Gothenburg Health is a premier critical access hospital, and rural health clinic focused on serving the community of Gothenburg and surrounding areas with modern facilities and highly skilled employees. Gothenburg Health completed a 31 million-dollar renovation and expansion in 2018, which includes a state-of-the-art surgical suite, brand-new patient wing, prominent main entry, clinical expansion, advanced imaging suite with in-house MRI, and finally, a medically integrated YMCA. We are proud to not only offer the basics but to provide a wide variety of progressive services that have grown with the needs of our community. Gothenburg Health is dedicated to its mission of being healthcare leaders with unparalleled passion, helping people to live their best lives because we care and we can.