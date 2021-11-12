Give BIG Lexington: Don’t Settle for Good, Strive for Better

One of the volunteers at the Give BIG Lexington headquarters was Tara Naprstek, who has been volunteering for the past five years.

She said it warms the heart to see all of the generosity and giving spirit of the community. She said it is a perfect match for the Thanksgiving season.

This year she said she hoped to see an increased amount of people donating in person. Giving remotely was encouraged last year during 2020 amid the pandemic.

Naprstek said it is amazing to see the community come together to support so many worthy causes.

Michaela Kopf was another volunteer. She is currently the Dawson County Fairgrounds Manager, but was the LCF administrative assistant in the past.

She said she had helped with Give BIG for the past three years and it seemed appropriate to continue, this time from a volunteer role, rather than a staff role.

In fact, the Dawson County Ag Society is one of the causes joining with Give BIG Lexington this year. Kopf said she had better insight into how to market their cause, even down what to write for their page on the Give BIG Lexington website.