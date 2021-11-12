Give BIG Lexington: Don’t Settle for Good, Strive for Better

LEXINGTON — Give BIG Lexington entered its 11th year as the giving day kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Cozad, Elwood and Overton joined as partners for a second year and Sumner was welcomed as the latest partner community.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald visited each of the Give BIG headquarters on Wednesday to interview the organizers and volunteers.
Give BIG Lexington
At the Give BIG Lexington headquarters at the Dawson County Annex Building, Lexington Community Foundation Board President, Barry McFarland, said he has seen a, “renewed spirit of giving,” among people as the area tries to shake off the pandemic.
He said people have come to him with excitement asking how, where and when to give their donations.
Last year was the first time Give BIG expanded to include the neighboring communities of Cozad, Elwood and Overton. This year, Sumner joined as the latest partner community.
McFarland said it is great to include Sumner, alongside the other communities, noting the area is stronger when the communities come together to help each other out.
He said the LCF has the ability to help these communities and the causes they are supporting. COVID-19 pandemic may have opened people’s eyes to the different causes in their community and how necessary they are. He said people are excited to give this year.
One of the volunteers at the Give BIG Lexington headquarters was Tara Naprstek, who has been volunteering for the past five years.
She said it warms the heart to see all of the generosity and giving spirit of the community. She said it is a perfect match for the Thanksgiving season.
This year she said she hoped to see an increased amount of people donating in person. Giving remotely was encouraged last year during 2020 amid the pandemic.
Naprstek said it is amazing to see the community come together to support so many worthy causes.
Michaela Kopf was another volunteer. She is currently the Dawson County Fairgrounds Manager, but was the LCF administrative assistant in the past.
She said she had helped with Give BIG for the past three years and it seemed appropriate to continue, this time from a volunteer role, rather than a staff role.
In fact, the Dawson County Ag Society is one of the causes joining with Give BIG Lexington this year. Kopf said she had better insight into how to market their cause, even down what to write for their page on the Give BIG Lexington website.
For another volunteer, Stacy Reynolds, it was her first year helping out with Give BIG Lexington. She said LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke had asked her to volunteer in the past, but the scheduling never worked out. Now in 2021, she was able to volunteer.
Reynolds said she is not a Lexington native and noted the, “overwhelming,” generosity of donors who contribute to all the different causes.
She said it was, “very humbling,” to see all of the different non-profits, causes and charities that Lexington has to offer as well as seeing the amount of donations that go to benefit, children, veterans, students and other groups.
“It’s incredible to see people invest in their hometown and community,” Reynolds said, “We wouldn’t have the community we do without this type of generosity.”
Christy Freihage is the current LCF Administrative Assistant and Program Coordinator; this was her first year helping with Give BIG Lexington.
She said she has been overwhelmed, in a positive way, by the event since the first day she started working on it. She compared the feeling the day of Give BIG Lexington to Christmas morning.
Freihage said there is nothing like the support of all of the communities this year and added Cozad, Elwood, Overton and Sumner have all been awesome to work with. “It’s been fun to work with everyone.”
She said she can’t believe the support from the community and everything made the day incredible.
“I am honored to be a part of it,” she said.
Give BIG Cozad
The Give BIG Cozad headquarters was located at the Elk’s Club.
Cozad Community Foundation President Bri Snider said her hope for the day was to get a range of donations for all of the 29 participating organizations and causes.
Just as the monetary donations were important, so was the awareness being a part of Give BIG Cozad generated. Snider said some of the causes may not have the manpower for a large fundraiser themselves, but being a part of this event was a big help.
She noted the main project a part of Give BIG Cozad this year is the baseball/softball complex to be constructed on the north side of town.
Snider said while the 19 acre lot has been purchased, they are just in the beginning phases of fundraising. A steering committee is meeting and getting ideas from the community about what the needs and wants are out of this facility.
“We hope to maximize the space for the best of the community,” Snider said.
Snider also said they hoped to exceed what they had made last year, which was $35,000. When she checked with volunteers, she learned $38,000 had already been made by 10 a.m. in the morning. By 2 p.m. in the afternoon the amount donated had grown to $55,645.
Give BIG Cozad planned to host a happy hour event that evening and invited the community to join. She said during their first year the board had a great time watching the numbers roll in, but the pandemic conditions meant more people couldn’t join.
This year was going to remedy that, as the 100th Meridian community was invited to celebrate and meet with some of the people behind the causes.
One of the causes was Paw Prints in Dawson County, represented by Sylvia Reeves and Deb Lehay.
Their mission is to encourage people to spay and neuter their cats and dogs, increase awareness of responsible pet ownership and promote the adoption of homeless companion animals.
Their monthly meetings are open to the public and are held the third Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Their meetings are hosted at the United Methodist Parkview Church, 120 E. 9th St. Reeves and Lehay said they are always looking for new members and volunteers.
Give BIG Elwood
The Give BIG Elwood headquarters was located at the Elwood Area Foundation on Wednesday.
Melissa Vinzant, Executive Director, said she hoped to see many donors come through the door and to spread the word about the different groups working in Elwood. She said she wanted to see more donors contribute to the 19 causes this year.
While the amount of donations is important, Vinzant wanted to reach more people this year about all of the different causes.
Vinzant said she didn’t expect anything like the $50,000 that was raised last year during the first Give BIG Elwood event. She said the event truly took off and hoped to do the same thing this year.
She noted 2020 was hard on everyone and it might have highlighted the need for all of the different causes in the community.
Vinzant said there are so many great groups out there and Give BIG Elwood was a great way to raise awareness and gather donations in one event.
Give BIG Sumner
The Give BIG Sumner headquarters was located in the Sumner Community Hall
Sumner Commercial Club President, Kristen Triplett, said their main goal this year was to raise awareness about the event and generate interest when they host the event in year two. She said she also hopes more causes will join next year.
Triplett said she was thankful for the community support and said, “It takes a village,” to maintain the vitality of the community. She said part of the Commercial Club’s mission is to keep the community active and bring people to town and see that it is a nice place to live.
She said the LCF has been great to work with and has made it easy to participate in Give BIG. She said they have been great leaders in the process.
Triplett noted the Commercial Club fully relies on community donations and they are always looking for new volunteers, new ideas and new people.
Give BIG Overton
The Give BIG Overton headquarters was located at the Overton Family Center for their second year of participation.
The Clipper-Herald spoke with Overton Area Community Foundation member Bob Larson later in the afternoon and he said foot traffic was picking up after school was out for the day.
They saw a similar trend in 2020. He noted each student had Give BIG Overton information sent home with them for their parents to read.
There were eight different causes participating with Give BIG Overton and each had their own booth set up at the Family Center. A sloppy joe feed was being held later, along with a cooking bake off contest for the community to attend.
Larson said their hope was to match the $20,000 they made last year, he said he would be pleased if they were able to do that.
Working with the LCF for a second year has been, “excellent,” Larson said. The LCF and Berke’s organization is tremendous, Larson said and anything they needed they were more than happy to help.