Fire weather concerns on the rise due to ongoing drought, dry and windy days ahead

LEXINGTON — Fire weather concerns are once again in the forecast for later this week due to the ongoing drought conditions and several days of low humidity and higher wind gusts.

The stagnant weather pattern of the summer, dominated by high pressure systems in the southwest United States, is now giving way to the more active fall pattern. There will be a number of cold fronts passing through the region in the coming days.

With those fronts, comes a transition and increase in the wind speed.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will see widespread wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, with some reaching as high as 40 to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings.

These gusts could be combined with relative humidity values around 20 to 25 percent that could lead to near-critical fire danger days, but conditions could deteriorate to Red Flag days according to NWS Hastings.

During a Red Flag warning the public is advised to be extremely careful with open flames.

NWS issues a Red Flag Warning, in conjunction with land management agencies, to alert land managers to an ongoing or imminent critical fire weather pattern. NWS issues a Red Flag Warning when fire conditions are ongoing or expected to occur shortly.

Underlying these possible fire weather days is the ongoing drought throughout the local area and Nebraska as a whole.

Dawson County and the eastern half of Gosper County continue to remain under severe drought, D2, conditions, as they have for the past several months. The western slice of Gosper County was upgraded to moderate drought, D1, conditions after rainfall helped improve conditions in September.

There was a small sliver of one category degradation running north to south through Gosper County, from D1 to D2 conditions.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, for a vast majority of the NWS Hastings coverage area, it was a very dry week with rainfall ranging between none and perhaps 0.05. However, the local area picked up slightly greater amounts of 0.05 to 0.30 inches prior to the 7 a.m. Tuesday data cutoff, per NWS Hastings.

The Lexington area saw some of the most rainfall in the NWS Hastings area in September, with a total of 3.96 inches.

Looking at the state, there are swaths of exceptional drought, D4, conditions in the northeast and southwest areas of the state. The overall coverage of this most severe drought condition increased from 10 percent to 11 percent this week.

Currently there is 31 percent of the state under D3 or D4 conditions, while 76 percent is under D2-D3 conditions. All of Nebraska is under some type of drought condition.

“Soil moisture, and crop conditions support a 1-category degradation for southern South Dakota, southwestern Nebraska, and parts of Kansas,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

"The fall climate outlook is calling for an increased chance for warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions," Martha Durr, Nebraska State Climatologist, told the Lincoln Journal Star.

After that, she said, odds appear to be 50-50 for whether winter will be drier or wetter than normal.

The U.S. is expected to experience La Niña conditions for the third straight year. That typically means warmer and drier summers in Nebraska, Durr said, which is what has occurred the past two summers.

Given the likelihood of a warm and dry fall and the fact that winter months are typically the driest of the year, "drought conditions are expected to remain or degrade in the coming months," Durr said.

The drought has already wreaked havoc across the state this year, cutting crop yields, forcing ranchers to sell cattle herds early and sparking numerous wildfires, the most recent of which destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp at the Nebraska State Forest near Halsey.

The National Weather Service in a drought report on Thursday listed other drought-related agriculture impacts, including more than 80 percent of both topsoil and subsoil being short of moisture and 80 percent of pasture and range land rated as poor or very poor.

The lack of rain also has led to declining lake and river levels.

The Platte River dried up completely in parts of central Nebraska and flows at Ashland, where Lincoln draws its drinking water, dropped from around 10,000 cubic feet per second in May to less than 1,000 in early September before rebounding to around 1,800 cubic feet per second in the past week.

The Weather Service also reported that the Big Nemaha and Big Blue rivers, the North Fork of the Elkhorn River and Turkey Creek have been especially dry over the second half of the summer months.

Farther west, Lake McConaughy was at 37.6 percent of its capacity as of Monday, according to a news release from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. That's down from about 57 percent capacity at this time last year and is actually lower than during the drought of 2012 and 2013, but it's nowhere near the all-time low of 20 percent in September 2004.

The effects on Lake McConaughy could be seen from space. The NWS North Platte posted a weather satellite photo that showed the low water levels exposing more of the white sandy shoreline around the body of water.

Despite those conditions, there have been few, if any, water restrictions. Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District has asked people to only water lawns on alternating days, and the city of Hickman instituted a 10-day voluntary water restriction last month.

Durr said water conservation is always a good thing, even when there is no drought, but she said those efforts may not be sufficient if the drought continues.

"Certainly, the longer we remain in a precipitation deficit, the more likely we will be to have restrictions put into place," she said.

Droughts are among the most costly weather-related events. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the U.S. has sustained 265 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. The total cost of these 265 events exceeds $1.775 trillion, per the NWS.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.