Elwood woman charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after she allegedly tried to arrange the murders with an undercover Nebraska State Patrol investigator.

Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.

Miller appeared in Dawson County Court for arraignment where Judge Jeffrey Wightman advised Miller of the charges against her and that the maximum penalty is 50 years in prison for each charge.

Miller requested a court appointed attorney.

When discussing bail, Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman asked for a high bail amount stating that Miller is a dangerous individual and lives could be in danger if she posts bail.

Judge Wightman set Miller’s bail at 10 percent of $500,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Monday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

The investigation began the last week of September when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to court documents, on Monday, Oct. 3, an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol had been in contact with Miller through a social media app. The investigator made arrangements to meet Miller in the Lexington Walmart parking lot.

The investigator made contact with Miller, where she allegedly asked if he could get her a revolver. When asked why she wanted the weapon, Miller said she wanted several individuals, “not living,” according to court documents.

Miller then attempted to hire the investigator to carry out the murder of two individuals.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Miller drove for approximately two miles, where troopers performed a felony traffic stop. Miller was taken into custody without incident. She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail.