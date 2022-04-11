Elwood Fire Chief killed in “zero-visibility” crash, Honor Flag memorial event held

ELWOOD — Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a vehicle accident while responding to a wildfire that would go on to burn 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties.

Around 5:10 p.m., a Ford Expedition, driven by Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris, with Krull in the passenger seat, was struck head on by a truck hauling water. The crash took place around eight miles north of Arapahoe on Highway 283, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Chief Krull, 54, of Elwood, passed away at the scene. Norris, 40, of Holdrege, was transported to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in stable condition. Norris has since been transferred to a hospital in Omaha, where he remains in stable condition,” per the NSP.

The driver of the water truck, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe, was not injured in the crash. The fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts are with all involved in this tragic crash, as well as those affected by the fire,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Please keep the firefighters, farmers, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and all others involved in this fire response in your thoughts today.”

Senator Deb Fisher said on social media, “My sympathies are with the family of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull who lost his life protecting his community.”

Governor Pete Ricketts said, “Susanne and I are praying for the community of Elwood as they mourn the loss of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull. Chief Krull died while serving his community in the line of duty. He is a true hero.”

The Nebraska Legislature held a moment of silence Friday in honor of Krull.

A memorial was held for Krull on Monday by The Honor Network at the Elwood Civic Center.

The Honor Network is a non-profit organization that was founded on the belief that every person who is committed in service to their communities and country deserve the support of their countrymen.

The United States Honor Flag’s origins began shortly after the 9/11 attacks. “An American flag and a Texas flag were gifted to Chris Heisler from the Texas House of Representatives as a thank you for taking Texas first responders to Ground Zero,” according to the Honor Network’s website.

Heisler took this American flag with him as he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Texas National Guard. This American flag was officially named The United States Honor Flag in 2008 and the parent non-profit organization, The Honor Network, was founded.

“Custom USHF gloves are worn to handle The United States Honor Flag. These are white gloves with USHF embroidered in blue. The United States Honor Flag is never handled with bare hands or held twice with the same pair of USHF gloves. The USHF gloves are gifted to surviving family members of fallen heroes,” according to the Honor Network.

During the memorial, Gosper County Sheriff Craig Ward and Deputy Jesse Naputi both donned USHF gloves and handled the Honor Flag. They then presented the gloves to Krull’s family.

Funeral services for Krull will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood with Pastor Aaron Witt, officiating.