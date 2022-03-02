 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Electrical short in shop light causes minor fire at Lauby Cattle Co.

  • Updated
  • 0

DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.

At 4:24 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Lauby Cattle Co., on road 753, for the report of a fire in an outbuilding and that there was no large equipment inside.

The LVFD arrived on scene to find a small amount of smoke coming from the roof of the building. The electrical short had set fire to the insulation and they turned their water hoses upward to extinguish the flames.

While there was some damage to roof insulation and lights, the building itself was spared. The LVFD was back at the fire hall by 5:15 p.m.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain