Electrical short in shop light causes minor fire at Lauby Cattle Co.

DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.

At 4:24 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Lauby Cattle Co., on road 753, for the report of a fire in an outbuilding and that there was no large equipment inside.

The LVFD arrived on scene to find a small amount of smoke coming from the roof of the building. The electrical short had set fire to the insulation and they turned their water hoses upward to extinguish the flames.

While there was some damage to roof insulation and lights, the building itself was spared. The LVFD was back at the fire hall by 5:15 p.m.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.