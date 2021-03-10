Drivers needed for Vietnam Veteran parade

Lexington-Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 27 in Lexington.

“I think it’s great that the museum is willing to get involved and offer their vehicles for the parade,” said Steve Zerr, one of the organizers of the parade. “Now we just have to find the drivers”

The museum requests that anyone wishing to drive a vehicle get in touch with Zerr at the Dawson County Veteran Service Office. Drivers will need to be available March 20 at noon to check out the vehicles and get familiarized at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.

Other changes for the parade include the registration requirement. “We ask that anyone that wishes to participate in the parade assemble near Pinnacle Bank on Washington Street,” said Zerr. The parade is slated to begin at 4 p.m. March 27 on Washington Street in Lexington.

Line up of parade entries will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. All entries are requested to have something patriotic or veteran related.

Limited “solid” commitments canceled the selection of a Grand Marshall. “This first year, let’s make sure we have a successful parade,” said committee member Jared Woody.

A hamburger feed is also set to be held at the end of the parade route, near the YMCA, starting at 4 p.m. March 27. A free will offering is encouraged.