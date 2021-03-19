Downey Drilling selected to construct monitoring wells for CPNRD

The estimated $650,000 project cost will be shared by the partners including Central Platte NRD, Grand Island Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Grand Island. Hall County is a partner in the project through in-kind services with easements and ditch work. Central Platte NRD’s cost is estimated to be $180,000 and will be funded in two fiscal budget years. The final design is scheduled to be completed by August 1, 2021.

-Outdoor Classroom Request An outdoor classroom application from M.E.S. Clover Academy was denied due to the location of the proposed classroom.

-Managers Report Lyndon Vogt, General Manager, provided the following updates:

-Cease and Desist violation: Bernard Katzberg is not currently in compliance and will have an upcoming court date for violating the cease and desist order filed last year.

-Retreat: The board is invited to attend an in-person presentation by Don Blankenau, District Attorney, on Director and NRD Responsibilities on March 18, 2021. The board retreat will be scheduled for December/January.

-Policy Committee The Policy Committee met to review statute revisions and updates to CPNRD’s General Policy and By-Laws. The revisions will be provided to the board for consideration at the March 25th board meeting.