Dawson County commissioners approve tax exemption for parcels owned by community development agencies

Like Lexington’s CDA, Gothenburg’s CRA is also holding on to their lots for development. He said there are currently no homes on lots they currently own and once a home is built, it is sold and then goes back on the tax roll, said Venteicher.

Commissioner Dean Kugler asked Venteicher who notifies the assessor’s office when a home has been sold and should return to the tax roll. Venteicher said when the deed is filed and transferred to a private owner; the assessor’s office is then notified about the change.

The commissioners voted to approve the tax exemption for lots owned by community development agencies in Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg and Farnam, as well as set payment in lieu of taxes to zero.

Moore mentioned during the previous meeting, the Nebraska Department of Revenue has the authority to take these cases to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission, regardless of what the commissioners decide.

During the regular meeting, Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with the one and six year road plan and a public hearing was held.

He noted at the start that just because a project was on the one year plan did not mean it would be completed within 2021, but money would be spent on it in terms of engineering, bids will be solicited, etc.