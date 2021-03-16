Dawson County commissioners approve tax exemption for parcels owned by community development agencies

LEXINGTON — The question was finally settled on whether or not to tax parcels of land owned by community development agencies in Dawson County during the commissioners meeting held on Monday, March 15.
This question has spanned over several board of equalization meetings and was first brought up when tax corrections for 14 parcels owned by the Lexington Community Development Agency, CDA, were presented.
Later in February, Dawson County Assessor John Moore said at the urging of the Nebraska Department of Revenue, notices were sent out to the community development agencies throughout the county which stated the county’s intent to tax the properties they owned.
During the February meeting, the City of Lexington’s attorney, Brian Copley, explained the properties were being held for community development, which would fall under public purpose and tax exemption.
“The sole purpose of owning and conveying the lots is to ensure that development is done,” Copley told the commissioners.
The commissioners chose to table the issue and revisited it during their Monday meeting.
Colten Venteicher, representing the Gothenburg Community Redevelopment Authority, CRA, said he took the same position as Copley. He said, per statute, the land owned by the GRA is tax exempt.
Like Lexington’s CDA, Gothenburg’s CRA is also holding on to their lots for development. He said there are currently no homes on lots they currently own and once a home is built, it is sold and then goes back on the tax roll, said Venteicher.
Commissioner Dean Kugler asked Venteicher who notifies the assessor’s office when a home has been sold and should return to the tax roll. Venteicher said when the deed is filed and transferred to a private owner; the assessor’s office is then notified about the change.
The commissioners voted to approve the tax exemption for lots owned by community development agencies in Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg and Farnam, as well as set payment in lieu of taxes to zero.
Moore mentioned during the previous meeting, the Nebraska Department of Revenue has the authority to take these cases to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission, regardless of what the commissioners decide.
During the regular meeting, Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with the one and six year road plan and a public hearing was held.
He noted at the start that just because a project was on the one year plan did not mean it would be completed within 2021, but money would be spent on it in terms of engineering, bids will be solicited, etc.
A major project which was moved into the one year road plan was a concrete overlay for Road 427, south of the Darr Road, Rd. 755, Road 752, Road 429 leading to Johnson Lake and the road around lake on the Dawson County side. In total this is a 12 mile stretch of road.
Other projects in the one year plan included concrete overlays on roads around Lexington and the installation of a box culvert on Road 435, south of Highway 30, over Dawson County Drain Number One.
Bridge projects included a match program for a bridge on Highway 47, north of Farnam, and canal bridge replacements by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District at Midway Lake and Road 754, south of Cozad.
A culvert will also be installed on Road 424, northeast of Cozad. Asphalt overlays will be done on Road 445, east of Overton and Road 448, east of Sumner.
One concrete paving project which was moved back to the six year plan was the east portion of Road 757, north of Lexington. Christiansen said this was moved so more input from the public could be heard.
The area is heavily traveled by truck traffic, with many trucks turning off of Highway 30, onto Road 757, to reach Taft St. for an easier approach to Gavilon Grain on Highway 30.
There has been discussion of moving the paving a mile north to Road 758, to alleviate the traffic around the area, but this would come at a much higher cost, Christiansen said.
Kerry Teetor spoke during the hearing and questioned if the pavement was moved a mile north, if the heavy truck traffic would follow, or would they continue to use Road 757. Teetor said the push to move this a mile north is coming from the City of Lexington, but questioned if there would be any northward expansion of the community in the coming years.
Teetor asked if the concrete paving for Road 757 would be left on the one year road plan.
It was noted the construction of the east viaduct over Highway 30 on Road 435 will change how the traffic flow will occur in the area and this will have to be taken into consideration for the Road 757 plan.
The commissioners chose to keep the Road 757 paving project on the six year plan and approved the full one and six year plan.
Christiansen also presented the sole bid from Leising Inc., based in Arapahoe, for the culvert project on Road 424, which is also in the one year road plan. Their bid was $113,174.80, which was percent below the engineer’s estimate. The board approved the bid.
The commissioners also voted to relax the requirement for employees entering the courthouse to wear a mask. While it is still highly recommended for employees, it will not be required, but the elected officials can still mandate their employees wear them in their individual offices.
Ann Anderson, representing the Dawson County Visitor’s Committee, appeared requesting the commissioners to contact the Nebraska Department of Revenue for a list of lodging tax remitters in the county.
Anderson said lodging taxes are down around 30 percent across the county due to the slowdown in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said was, “very significant.”
She also said in November 2020, the committee voted to change how lodging tax dollars were divided across the I-80 abutting communities in Dawson County.
Anderson since the 1950s, the split has been 60 percent for Lexington and 20 percent each for Cozad and Gothenburg. The vote changed this distribution to 50 percent for Lexington and 25 percent each for the other communities. This reflected the additions in lodging which have been added in Cozad and Gothenburg.
The commissioners were also requested to recognize retired committee chairman Barry McDiarmid, who had served for 25 years. Each commissioner signed a letter of recognition for McDiarmid.
Sheriff Ken Moody presented the February crime report and stated the jail population held an average of 85 inmates during the month. He said they are currently down two officers, one has left for six months for military training and another position needs to be filled.
Moody noted Brett Area is now a certified officer after attending the academy and completing his training.
Dan Schwartzkopf also appeared with an annual employee health insurance update for the commissioners.
During the remainder of the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved corrections for parcels owned by Patch Davenport, City of Lexington, Donald Hite, PSK, LLC, Nicholas Reynolds, Larry Luther, Ana Castaneda, Hardy Moreno, Timothy Johnson, Michael Converse, Gail Hall and Jacob Dreiling.