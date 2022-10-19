Dawson County commissioners approve road study after receiving Darr petition

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners gave the Road Superintendent the green light to proceed with a road study after the Darr petition was received during their meeting on Friday, Oct. 14.

Back in June, Surveyor Mark Streit told the commissioners he had been asked by Shotkoski Hay Company to survey property they owned in Darr as they planned to split up a lot and sell the ground.

Streit said he ran into an issue because he found a dedication for a street that ran through the property.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the dedication for the street dates back to 1902, the year Darr was formally platted.

The dedication should be able to be vacated, but as Darr is an unincorporated community the question of if it fell under the county’s purview was also brought up.

Streit said he wanted to know about the statutes that were in place so he could proceed, as Shotkoski Hay wanted to move ahead on their end.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn had said she would look into the situation.

In September, Commissioner Bill Stewart said that the Shotkoski Hay Company plat in Darr is moving forward.

During the Sept. 30 meeting, attorney Brian Copley appeared representing Shotkoski Hay Company in regard to splitting up property in Darr.

Copley said he had reviewed the statutes and noted there were two ways to move forward. One way was for Shotkoski to acquire 10 signatures from landowners in a 10 mile radius, approving of the action.

Copley said the other way was for the commissioners to direct the county surveyor to prepare a report without the signatures and then submit it to them so they could make a ruling. Copley said they were requesting this, as it would make the process quicker.

Deputy County Attorney Kühn in turn said that this was a two-step process, requiring the 10 signatures before the commissioners could ask for a report to be prepared. She said she did not think acquiring 10 signatures was too much to ask.

Copley said they felt this was an unnecessary step in the process and that Shotkoski has been trying to move forward with the property since June.

The commissioners said they would require the 10 signatures from surrounding landowners before moving forward with the process. Copley said they would do so and return them to the county clerk.

During Friday’s meeting, the Darr petition with signatures was presented to the commissioners who directed Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen to study the use of the roads in Darr.

Another agenda item involving roads was the awarding bids for an asphalt resurfacing project. Two bids had been received from Paulsen, Inc. and Western Engineering. The commissioners voted to accept the bid from Paulsen in the amount of $4,109,365.51.

There was a public hearing held to discuss an amendment to the zoning regulations. Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook explained that this would amend re-platting procedures that were put in place in 2018 and would remove a criteria.

There was no opposition at the hearing and the commissioners approved the amendment.

The next action item was an appointment to the Dawson County Tourism board, which the Lexington Chamber of Commerce recommended the new Dawson County Fairgrounds manager, Barb Rohde, to replace Becca Putnam. The commissioners concurred with the decision.

The commissioners voted to request a list of lodging tax remitters from the Nebraska Department of Revenue. The lodging tax is a sales tax imposed upon the total gross receipts charged for the occupancy of any space furnished by a hotel in this state.

Also presented was an agreement for professional services with Oak Creek Engineering for three river bridges in the county, the commissioners voted to approve the matter.

During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved the adoption and appropriations regarding setting the current tax levies.

Following both meetings the commissioners undertook an inspection of the Dawson County Jail.