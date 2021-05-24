COVID-19 risk dial for Two Rivers district falls into ‘low’ level for the first time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of May 17, 43.5 percent of the Two Rivers eligible population over 16 years old has been fully vaccinated. Less than one-fifth of those aged 16-29 are fully vaccinated and new vaccination rates in this age group have slowed dramatically.

Two Rivers as scheduled mass vaccination clinics at multiple sites across seven counties, those eligible for the vaccine are advised to contact their physician or refer to the vaccination clinic schedule at

Two Rivers said the downgrade from the ‘moderate’ to the ‘low’ level is due to expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing COVID-19 case and positivity rates, testing utilization and ICU and bed utilization in the district over the last four weeks.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,605 total cases, 10,339 of which are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state continue to fall. At the start of the month, numbers were in the hundreds, as of Monday, there were only 73 active hospitalizations across the state. Hospitalizations have dropped by 29 percent over the last 14 days.

Cases across Nebraska are down by 58 percent over the last two weeks.