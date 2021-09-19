Constitution, Native American proclamations signed by DAR, Lexington Public Schools, City of Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Bonneville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Native American and Constitution proclamations to be signed by Mayor John Fagot, representing City of Lexington and Superintendent John Hakonson, Lexington Public Schools.

The Constitution proclamation read in part, “Sept. 17, 2021 marks the two hundred and thirty-third anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of United States of America by Constitutional Convection.” Sept. 17 through 23 is Constitution Week.

The proclamation continues, “…and ask our students to reaffirm the ideals that the Framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering lost rights may never be regain.”

The Constitution of the United States was drafted in 1787 after the Articles of Confederation proved an inadequate frame for the new government of the United States. The Articles gave little power to the central government and while it could make decisions, it had few enforcement powers.