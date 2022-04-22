Bryan Elementary teacher Liliana Arrieta helped set the foundation for the dual-language program

LEXINGTON — Bryan Elementary kindergarten teacher Liliana Arrieta will be leaving the district at the end of the school year, but she leaves a legacy of helping to lay the foundation for the dual-language program in Lexington.

Arrieta was living in Columbia and was teaching English to students at a bi-lingual school in the country. Her sister came to the United States in 2000 and met and became friends with a Lexington Public School teacher.

In 2004, the Lexington school district was considering implementing a dual-language program after research showed it was a beneficial program for students of all learning abilities and regardless of the language they spoke.

The program coordinator at the time was Jane Edelman. She began exploring the curriculum three or four years ago through the lens of the Gifted program. After visiting three dual-language elementary schools in Omaha, she realized the program could be administered to all students.

Then Bryan Elementary Principal Drew Welch said Lexington had the right ingredients for a dual-language program, given the different languages spoken in the community. The district began looking for a kindergarten teacher who could help get the program started.

Welch said there was a connection with Arrieta’s sister and the job opportunity was presented to Arrieta.

Arrieta said she came to Lexington to interview for the position and was chosen for the position, she said the district handled all of the paperwork so she could come to the United States to teach.

By October 2004, Arrieta was in Lexington, working on getting the dual-language program ready for the start of the 2005 school year.

At the kindergarten level for the first year, the plan was for students to be slowly immersed into both languages in two classrooms, both set up similarly, but each dedicated to the opposite language.

Arrieta said the change to teaching in Lexington was new for her, in Columbia she had taught English to Spanish speaking students, but this was going to be teaching Spanish to a diverse group of students.

Arrieta had to brainstorm on how best to teach kindergarten students Spanish, she said she began using simple phrases set to a tune, starting in Spanish and following that in English to get the students familiar with phrases, names of letters, sounds, syllables, etc.

It was a tool Arrieta would continue to use throughout the years; she said it was amazing to see how the students began to understand the language.

Both Arrieta and Welch said at first it was hard finding 40 families that were willing to try this new concept. Some parents were concerned at the time their students might fall behind but after one year, they saw their students excelling.

In 2006, Arrieta told the Clipper-Herald about the program, “It's a big benefit for the students. It's important they learn when they are young. They can switch (languages) without thinking.”

By the end of a school year, students are able to read words in Spanish to Arrieta, she can dictate words to the students and they can spell them, they also know how to count from one to 100, the days of the week, the months, types of weather, animals, foods, etc.

She said the kindergarten level helps provide a baseline for the students.

Today the dual language program no longer has to ask parents to join, in fact there are around 60 families on a waiting list, Arrieta said.

Welsh said Arrieta was the first to help Bryan Elementary on this journey; he noted she was an, “important piece,” in laying a good foundation for the program and ensuring the students had a good experience in Spanish instruction.

Now, after 18 years of being a part of a kindergarten student’s first exposure to the program, Arrieta will be leaving Lexington at the end of this school year and moving to Omaha.

Arrieta said she is making the move to be closer to family and she will be teaching a second grade Omaha class in dual language. She said this will be a new chapter of her life and that it’s important to not go through life “on automatic,” so this will be a new challenge and experience for her.

However, she will always cherish her time at Lexington; Arrieta said she is thankful the district provided her the opportunity to come to the United States. “I have no regrets,” said Arrieta, she is thankful for everything Lexington did for her and being a part of her life story.

Arrieta thought back to her own Columbia roots and said she is proud of her heritage, but noted to be appreciative of what opportunities are here in the United States. She said a dual-language program would have been costly in Columbia, but here the education is provided in a public school.

When asked about the legacy she is leaving, Arrieta said the ability to be bi-lingual isn’t just a bonus to add to a job resume.

It can help enrich a person by learning about another culture and they can see the world in a different way.

As Arrieta said at the end of the first year of the dual-language program being taught, “These students are given an opportunity with both languages that will be better for them in the future. They can understand other cultures.”