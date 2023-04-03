LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners approved soliciting bids for remodeling parts of the courthouse during their meeting on Friday, March 31.

The remodel involves the County Clerk’s room, the first floor bathrooms and turning the former court room space on the second floor into a new meeting room for the county commissioners.

Chairman Rod Reynolds said that he met with the architect on March 29 and that bid letting has been scheduled for April 12.

He said advertising for bids will run for three weeks and the bids will be opened with a recommendation being brought back to the commissioners the following week.

The first phase of the remodel will focus on the County Clerk’s office and bathrooms on the main floor. Reynolds noted they want to have work on the Clerk’s office done by October to be ready for election season.

The commissioners approved soliciting bids for the project.

The next item was to consider vacating a portion of County Drive 431 and Buffalo Road during their meeting on Friday, March 31.

The area in concern is north of Lexington, near the First Lutheran Church at Buffalo.

Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared during the public hearing regarding the roads. He noted there would still be access to utilities in the area and the county will retain the right-of-way.

He said there is only one landowner in the area and there was no opposition noted by the public. The commissioners approved the vacation of the road portion.

Max McFarland with Mac’s Creek appeared regarding a special designated liquor license for an event that will be occurring on April 15. The commissioners approved the license.

The commissioners also approved changing the June 1 meeting date to May 31 and reviewed the first quarter PTO reports.

During the committee reports, Chairman Reynolds said dirt work on the new Road Department building in the southeast of Lexington should begin this week.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said a new air cooler will not be available until the end of May 2023, so the county may need to rent some coolers in the meantime.

Commissioner Rick Zarek on the technology committee noted he will be having a weekly meeting with TNT Cyber Solutions on Fridays. He also noted the county needs a fiber optic equipment upgrade as the County Assessor’s office had to wait several hours to pull a file for the state.

Zarek also noted the .gov email conversion that was approved is now in federal hands.

At 9:47 a.m., the commissioners voted to enter executive session to discuss litigation matters. The meeting was closed at 9:50 a.m., with no additional action being taken.

During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved requests for vehicle exemptions from Church of the Nazarene, the American Red Cross, Cozad Camping Ministry, The Church of God New Jerusalem and the Nebraska District Council Assemblies of God.

A tax correction was also approved for a parcel owned by Mailen Herrera Martin.