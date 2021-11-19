BHA Real Estate hosts Thanksgiving food drive at Plum Creek Market Place

LEXINGTON — Members of BHA Real Estate hosted a Thanksgiving food drive in front of Plum Creek Market Place on Thursday, Nov. 18.
It’s no secret that the holidays can be a stressful time for many families and given the recent upheaval caused by the pandemic, even more people might find it harder to put food on the table, especially during the coming holidays.
Some of those most at risk for food insecurity are children and seniors.
During the school year, the USDA National School Lunch Program provides children who qualify, based on their family’s income, with nutritious meals that are either free or offered at a reduced price. When schools close for winter break, these meals disappear, this can add an extra financial burden on families.
Seniors are another demographic group that is at higher risk for food insecurity. With the high cost of medication coupled with hurdles associated with traveling to a food pantry, such as mobility issues or lack of access to transportation, low-income seniors face several challenges that may impact their ability to access meals and maintain their health.
According to a 2019 study, 77 percent of seniors interviewed always buy the cheapest brands and 63 percent sacrifice health care costs for food. These numbers are likely higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help alleviate with the food insecurity issue locally, BHA Real Estate once again was stationed in front of Plum Creek Market Place to gather donations to help stock a local food pantry for Thanksgiving.
BHA Associate Broker & Realtor Jacey Edson said last year they collected 4,976 pounds of food and hopes to have an even better turn out this year.
“Our Thanksgiving Food and Fund Drive is one we will continue doing each year because of the sheer volume of donations it brings into our local food pantry. BHA Real Estate is happy to facilitate this event as we have the man power and the Smooth Move Van to hold and transport the donations, but it is our community members who truly make the number of donations possible. In the end, we are so proud of Lexington and the surrounding communities, the businesses and the people whose generosity make these events so successful,” Edson said.