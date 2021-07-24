Barb Vondras to retire from BHA Real Estate

Vondras has served in her current role since August 2011. During Vondras’ time at BHA Real Estate, she played a critical role in helping the company adapt to significant changes in technology and company leadership. In the process, she served as a liaison between real estate agents, clients, escrow companies and mortgage brokers during a real estate transaction. In short, anything that frees up agents to perform their jobs more effectively and efficiently.

Barb has contributed 10 years of experience to BHA Real Estate, and her achievements will not be forgotten. Vondras has been a part of many aspects of the company’s operations – from receptionist duties, record-keeping, onboarding new agents, to event planning, and marketing and advertising design. “Barb’s work ethic, knowledge of complex issues, devotion to the company, and client focus have been admirable during her time here,” said Wesley Edson, Broker of BHA Real Estate. “Barb has been a friend to many, and her influence has made a permanent impact on the professionals in our company and local industry. I want to thank Barb for all she’s done for the development and progress of BHA Real Estate.”