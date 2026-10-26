Top Story Spotlight Central Platte NRD board approves annual audit report Jessica Kennedy Oct 26, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Central Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved the district’s 2025–2026 annual audit report, which received a clean audit opinion with no significant findings.kAm%96 C6A@CE H2D AC6D6?E65 3J y2<6 z=236?6D[ r!p[ H:E9 r@C6 r!pD] %96 :?56A6?56?E 2F5:E C6G:6H65 E96 5:DEC:4E’D 7:?2?4:2= DE2E6>6?ED 7@C E96 7:D42= J62C 2?5 7@F?5 E92E E96J H6C6 72:C=J AC6D6?E65[ :? 2== >2E6C:2= C6DA64ED[ :? 244@C52?46 H:E9 2AA=:423=6 244@F?E:?8 DE2?52C5D]k^AmkAm%96 2??F2= 2F5:E :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 r!}#s’D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 7:?2?4:2= EC2?DA2C6?4J[ 244@F?E23:=:EJ[ 2?5 C6DA@?D:3=6 >2?286>6?E @7 AF3=:4 7F?5D] xE AC@G:56D E96 q@2C5 2?5 E96 AF3=:4 H:E9 2? :?56A6?56?E 2DD6DD>6?E @7 E96 5:DEC:4E’D 7:?2?4:2= C6A@CE:?8 2?5 AC24E:46D] %96 2F5:E C6A@CE :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C AF3=:4 C6G:6H 3J 4@?E24E:?8 E96 r6?EC2= !=2EE6 }#s]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Go Find It! Nebraska Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident NSAA releases football playoff brackets Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs k9bmpssx%x~}p{ pvt}sp^pr%x~} x%t|$k^9bmkAmkDEC@?8mqF:=5:?8 r@>>:EE66k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|:4< #6J?@=5D[ 3F:=5:?8 4@>>:EE66 492:C>2?[ C6A@CE65 E92E E96 qF:=5:?8 r@>>:EE66 5:D4FDD65 AC@8C6DD @7 r!}#s’D ?6H @77:46 2?5 65F42E:@? 46?E6C E@ C6G:6H AC@8C6DD]k^AmkAmr6?EC2= !=2EE6 }#s DE277 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ >@G6 :?E@ E96 ?6H @77:46 2E hecc (] `bE9 $EC66E ?62C (@@5 #:G6C 3J 62C=J s646>36C] r!}#s’D ?6H >2:=:?8 255C6DD H:== 36 !]~] q@I `ef[ vC2?5 xD=2?5[ }t egg_a]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m'2C:2?46 pAA62=D r@>>:EE66k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAms:C64E@C q2CCJ ~36C>:==6C C6A@CE65 E92E E96 '2C:2?46 pAA62=D r@>>:EE66 C6G:6H65 2 G2C:2?46 C6BF6DE 7C@> s2HD@? r@F?EJ] %96 q@2C5 2AAC@G65 E96 C6BF6DE 7@==@H:?8 E96 4@>>:EE66’D C64@>>6?52E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(2E6C "F2=:EJ r@>>:EE66k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy6CCJ |:=?6C[ H2E6C BF2=:EJ 492:C>2?[ C6A@CE65 E92E E96 4@>>:EE66 >6E E@ 5:D4FDD }:EC@86? |2?286>6?E !C@8C2> G:@=2E:@?D 3FE E@@< ?@ 24E:@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2?286C’D #6A@CEk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{J?5@? 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