Top Story Spotlight Business continues as commissioners accept Richeson's resignation Ashley Mohler Jul 17, 2026 32 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Business continued as usual in the Dawson County Commissioners chambers Wednesday, July 15, despite the absence of Commissioner Joe Richeson, whose resignation was formally accepted by the board.kAm#:496D@?[ 2 v@E96?3FC8 ?2E:G6[ 925 D6CG65 2D 2 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6C 7@C D6G6C2= J62CD] w:D C62D@? 7@C C6D:8?:?8 92D ?@E 366? AF3=:4=J 2??@F?465] r92:C>2? !]y] y24@3D@? E92?<65 #:496D@? 7@C 9:D D6CG:46 2?5 H:D965 9:> H6==]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2446AE65 #:496D@?VD C6D:8?2E:@? 2?5 G@E65 c\_ E@ 2AA@:?E 2 4@>>:EE66 E@ 7:== E96 G242?4J] %96 4@>>:EE66 4@?D:DED @7 r@F?EJ r=6C< |:4926=2 pC?5E[ r@F?EJ pEE@C?6J s2C=6?6 $9276C 2?5 r@F?EJ %C62DFC6C z2:E=J? (@=E6>2E9]k^Am kAmpC?5E D2:5 2? 25G6CE:D6>6?E 7@C E96 s:DEC:4E ` 4@>>:DD:@?6C A@D:E:@? H:== 36 AF3=:D965 :? 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Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short' Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short'