Top Story Spotlight UNK grad Emme Brown teaches little minds big lessons Heidi Knake UNK Communications May 15, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Emme Brown, a kindergarten teacher at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools, celebrates with her students last week after earning a master’s degree from UNK. Courtesy Photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heidi Knake UNK Communications SUMNER — At the beginning of each school year, Emme Brown gathers her kindergartners at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools to read “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” by Joanna Gaines.kAm%96 3@@< 46=63C2E6D 49:=5C6? @7 2== <:?5D[ D@>6 :? H966=492:CD 2?5 @E96CD H62C:?8 8=2DD6D[ FD:?8 E96:C 4C62E:G:EJ E@ 3F:=5 9@E 2:C 32==@@?D] ~? 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Experts weigh in Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS kAm%96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 2E z62C?6J 8C25F2E6 H2D 3@C? H:E9 5H2C7:D>[ 2?5 D96 FD6D E92E A2CE @7 H9@ D96 :D E@ E6249 D@>6 @7 E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E =6DD@?D :? 96C 4=2DDC@@>i =@G6[ <:?5?6DD 2?5 2446AE2?46]k^Am Emme Brown holds degrees in elementary, early childhood and special education from UNK. She teaches kindergarten at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools. Photo Courtesy of Erika Pritchard kAm“xE D9@HD E96> :E’D ~z E@ 36 5:776C6?E[” D96 D2:5] “%92E’D D@>6E9:?8 H6 E2=< 23@FE 2 =@E]”k^AmkAmp7E6C 62C?:?8 96C 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? 6=6>6?E2CJ 2?5 62C=J 49:=59@@5 65F42E:@? 7C@> &}z[ qC@H? 3682? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Weather permitting, work will begin May 18 on Interstate 80 between Brady and Gothenburg, from reference post 205.61 to reference post 213.25,… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park