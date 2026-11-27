Top Story Spotlight Topical Harold Warp Pioneer Village to host annual 'Christmas on the Prairie' Dec. 5 Jessica Kennedy Nov 27, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Harold Warp Pioneer Village to host annual Christmas on the Prairie celebration Dec. 5, in Minden. Courtesy Photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy MINDEN — Harold Warp Pioneer Village invites families and community members to celebrate the holiday season at its annual Christmas on the Prairie event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.kAmsFC:?8 E9:D 76DE:G6 46=63C2E:@?[ G:D:E@CD 42? 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EC25:E:@?2= 9@=:52J 564@C2E:@?D]k^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot How to watch Huskers play for Big Ten tourney title tonight vs. Wisconsin Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Just: Coach's advice — and a Hollywood blockbuster — helped Nebraska break Boilermakers' grip Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington police are investigating the death of a man at a home in the 600 block of South Madison Street on Thanksgiving. Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot The homicide at Kids Can Community Center, 4768 Q St., was reported to police around 9:15 a.m. Police said the scene is secure. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video South 27th Street reopens Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Black Friday hype stems from a desire 'to be part of a collective event', expert says Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday