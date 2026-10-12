Top Story Spotlight Youth pheasant season includes Special Youth Hunts Press Release Oct 12, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — The October. 24-25 statewide youth pheasant, quail and partridge season for hunters ages 15 and younger provides an excellent opportunity to mentor new hunters.kAm“%96 2??F2= J@FE9 D62D@? :D 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C J@F?8 9F?E6CD E@ 6?;@J E:>6 @FE5@@CD 92G:?8 2 7F?[ D276 FA=2?5 3:C5 9F?E[” D2:5 qCJ2? ~’r@??@C[ FA=2?5 82>6 AC@8C2> >2?286C 7@C E96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@?] “%9:D D62D@? :D 2? 6I46==6?E =@H\AC6DDFC6 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C J@F?8 9F?E6CD E@ 82:? 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