Top Story Spotlight Big game draw permit applications taken June 1-12 Press Release May 30, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Residents and nonresidents may apply for a draw status Nebraska deer permit June 1-12. kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm#6D:56?ED >2J AFC492D6 2 AC676C6?46 A@:?E @C 2AA=J 7@C 2 566C A6C>:E :? @?6 @7 E96 7@==@H:?8 >2?286>6?E F?:EDi !=2EE6 2?5 uC6?49>2?]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm}@?C6D:56?ED >2J AFC492D6 2 AC676C6?46 A@:?E @C 2AA=J 7@C @?6 566C A6C>:E :? 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E96 “!6C>:ED” A=2J=:DE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. 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