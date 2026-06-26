Top Story Spotlight Neb. Brand Committee searches for executive director Jessica Kennedy Jun 26, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At its regularly scheduled public meeting in Valentine on June 10, the Nebraska Brand Committee appointed Tom Hughson as its interim executive director.kAm%96 24E:@? 3642>6 ?646DD2CJ 2D 2 C6DF=E @7 E96 C6D:8?2E:@? @7 E96 r@>>:EE66’D tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C[ s@? pCA[ 67764E:G6 yF?6 `]k^AmkAmwF89D@? :D 2 =@?8E:>6 6>A=@J66 @7 E96 }63C2D<2 qC2?5 r@>>:EE66 2?5 4FCC6?E=J D6CG6D 2D :ED 49:67 :?G6DE:82E@C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 7F=7:== E96 5FE:6D @7 49:67 :?G6DE:82E@C 5FC:?8 E96 :?E6C:> 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C 2AA@:?E>6?E]k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:EE66 5:C64E65 }qr DE277 E@ 4@>>6?46 E96 AC@46DD @7 A@DE:?8[ C64CF:E:?8[ :56?E:7J:?8 2?5 D6=64E:?8 E96 r@>>:EE66’D ?6IE 7F==\E:>6 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Love Island watch party specials at the bar The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side kAm!@D:E:@? 56D4C:AE:@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Supreme Court Backs Trump On Haiti And Syria Deportation Protections Venezuela: Woman Rescued Alive After Earthquakes in Venezuela. 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