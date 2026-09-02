Prefer us on Google Learn More

VFW Post No. 5136 will host its second annual Remembering 9/11 concert Sept. 12 at the Veterans Pavilion in Kirkpatrick Park.

The free event is intended to encourage unity while honoring those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, said Matt Marshall, commander of Dawson County VFW Post 5136 and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

“Regardless of whether you lived in New York or you didn’t, it hurt us as a nation,” Marshall said. “It’s kind of like in 1941. Pearl Harbor was attacked, and it hurt the nation.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Marshall recalled being a high school senior at the time. He had skipped school to help a classmate and friend who had learned he would not be graduating find a job.

As they drove around in Marshall’s car filling out job applications, Marshall heard that a plane had struck one of the World Trade Center towers.

“I thought that was a lot of damage for one little plane,” Marshall recalled. “Every place we went, it was on TV. I remember we were at the Beatrice Manor, and he was filling out an application. I said, ‘Oh, crap, another plane hit the second tower. That’s no single-prop plane. I think that’s intentional.’”

Marshall said 9/11 affected his graduating class because many young people made the same choice he did: They passed up sports scholarships and college to enlist in the military.