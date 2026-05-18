Top Story Spotlight Follow these camping tips to kick off Memorial Day weekend Press Release May 18, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nothing says camping season has arrived more than Memorial Day weekend, the three-day kickoff to summer.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm(:E9 2 =:EE=6 25G2?465 A=2??:?8 42>A6CD 2?5 A2C<\8@6CD 42? 7:?5 E96:C A6C764E D:E6 7@C >6>@C23=6 @FE5@@C 6IA6C:6?46D 2== DF>>6C =@?8]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm}63C2D<2 DE2E6 A2C<D @776C 3@E9 C6D6CG2E:@?\@?=J DA@ED 2?5 7:CDE\4@>6[ 7:CDE\D6CG65 @?6D]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmu:?5 2 A2C<[ A=2? 2 EC:A @C >2<6 2 C6D6CG2E:@? 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m] %96C6 J@F 2=D@ 42? 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Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Dawson/Gosper County CASA partnered with local nonprofits to bring the Love in the Backpack Project to life. Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Residents clean up after St. Libory tornado Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show Severe weather hits eastern Nebraska on May 17, 2026 Severe weather hits eastern Nebraska on May 17, 2026 US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO