Top Story Spotlight Four local 4-H'ers receive 4-H scholarships Jessica Kennedy May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recently, the Dawson County Extension Office released the recipients of 4-H scholarships. kAmkDEC@?8mz6:D6C c\w $49@=2CD9:Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%H@ s2HD@? r@F?EJ c\w’6CD C646:G65 E96 s@??2 2?5 s2CJ= z6:D6C c\w $49@=2CD9:A]k^AmkAmp33J }68=6J[ 52F89E6C @7 %:> 2?5 y6?: }68=6J @7 v@E96?3FC8 2?5 r2CD@? #6:>2?[ D@? @7 |2C< 2?5 |:C2?52 #6:>2? @7 r@K25[ H6C6 E96 C64:A:6?ED @7 Sd__ D49@=2CD9:AD]k^AmkAm%96D6 D49@=2CD9:AD H6C6 8:G6? 3J E96 z6:D6C 72>:=J :? s@??2 2?5 s2CJ=’D 9@?@C 7@C s2HD@? r@F?EJ c\w >6>36CD E@ 2EE2:? 9:896C 65F42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Overton boys win FKC golf champion title kAm%96 D49@=2CD9:A H2D 32D65 @? c\w 244@>A=:D9>6?ED[ =6256CD9:A[ D6CG:46 2?5 249:6G6>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$E6G6?D c\w $49@=2CD9:Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 C64:A:6?E @7 E96 2??F2= w2C@=5 2?5 ':C8:?:2 $E6G6?D c\w $49@=2CD9:A :D !C6DE@? q62EE:6[ D@? @7 q2CE 2?5 $92?2 q62EE:6 @7 $F>?6C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 Sb[___ D49@=2CD9:A E@ E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 H:== 36 2H2C565 E@ !C6DE@? :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25. 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