Dawson County Board of Commissioners had a productive 15-minute meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, where they began budget talks, appointed Pat Hecox to the board and discussed Treasurers Office renovations.
A public hearing for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism or suggestions related to the proposed 2026-2027 county budget was opened. After a minute of no commentors, the hearing was closed and no action was taken regarding the budget.
The proposed budget was published on Aug. 18 in The Clipper-Herald and a copy of it is available in the county clerk’s office.
The 2026-27 total prosed budget amounts to $49,180,340.36. This includes $47,360,340.36 proposed disbursements and a necessary cash reserve of $1,820,000. The total value of certification proposed is $5,160,423,833 which is an 8.6% taxable value increase and 27.9 cents per $100 tax rate. This total is 2.4% below the 2025-26 rate.
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The county’s total tax request for the proposed 2026-27 budget is $14,375.228.63.
Pat Hecox, lifelong resident of Dawson County, has been appointed to fill the commissioner seat vacated by Joe Richeson. Hecox will be the county commissioner for District 1. He was sworn in prior to the Sept. 1 meeting; however, he observed the board from the audience. He will be able to join the board at the table for the next meeting.
County employees are being thought of when it comes to preventative medical care as the board approved a preventative care clinic contract with Wellness Partners. The board specified that this contract is important because it lowers the cost county employees have to pay for preventative blood screenings.
Brian Woldt of the buildings and grounds department asked the board for approval for purchases related to projects regarding the treasurer’s office remodel.
Jones Plumbing, Byrns Floorcovering Inc., Amax and 3E Electrical Engineering and Equipment all had quotes included in the presentation
Woldt stated that 24 fan coil fans need replacing and he recommended the county order all 24 at once, Jones Plumbing told him that by doing so the cost of each unit would be $3,600 instead of $4,000. If the board chose to only purchase a few at a time, they ran the risk of being affected by a price increase on October 1st, which Jones Plumbing warned them of.
The board chose to approve the ordering of all 24 units.
The board also approved a bid of $21,415 from Bryns Floorcovering Inc, a $14,765 bid from Amax and a quote of $3,540 bid from 3E Electrical Engineering and Equipment.
Other business approved by the board were the treasurer’s receipts, claims, annual county levy authority and the appointment of Yvonne Rickertsen as delegate to the annual NCG meeting.
Prior to the Dawson County Commissioners’ meeting, the Dawson County Board of Equalization approved the Aug. 14 meeting minutes.