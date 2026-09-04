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Dawson County Board of Commissioners had a productive 15-minute meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, where they began budget talks, appointed Pat Hecox to the board and discussed Treasurers Office renovations.

A public hearing for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism or suggestions related to the proposed 2026-2027 county budget was opened. After a minute of no commentors, the hearing was closed and no action was taken regarding the budget.

The proposed budget was published on Aug. 18 in The Clipper-Herald and a copy of it is available in the county clerk’s office.

The 2026-27 total prosed budget amounts to $49,180,340.36. This includes $47,360,340.36 proposed disbursements and a necessary cash reserve of $1,820,000. The total value of certification proposed is $5,160,423,833 which is an 8.6% taxable value increase and 27.9 cents per $100 tax rate. This total is 2.4% below the 2025-26 rate.

The county’s total tax request for the proposed 2026-27 budget is $14,375.228.63.

Pat Hecox, lifelong resident of Dawson County, has been appointed to fill the commissioner seat vacated by Joe Richeson. Hecox will be the county commissioner for District 1. He was sworn in prior to the Sept. 1 meeting; however, he observed the board from the audience. He will be able to join the board at the table for the next meeting.

County employees are being thought of when it comes to preventative medical care as the board approved a preventative care clinic contract with Wellness Partners. The board specified that this contract is important because it lowers the cost county employees have to pay for preventative blood screenings.